VENICE — In honor of Veterans Day, a ceremony is set for Patriots Park, and the Diocese of Venice will celebrate its 13th annual Veterans Day Catholic Mass.
Both events are set for Friday. Here are the details:
Patriots Park Ceremony
The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 of Venice will host the annual Veterans Day Observance and Ceremony at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will include participation by all the veterans organizations in the Venice area, including VFW 8118, DAV 101 and the Marine Corps League.
The public is invited and can bring chairs.
Veterans Day Catholic Mass
The Diocese of Venice in Florida will celebrate its 13th annual Veterans Day Catholic Mass at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 11, with opening ceremonies starting at 2:45 p.m
The Mass itself begins at 3 p.m.
“This Annual Mass to commemorate Veterans Day has become a tradition in the Diocese,” said the Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida. “In gathering, the faithful of the Diocese honor, remember and pray for our veterans, both living and deceased. All are invited and please feel welcome to attend.”
The annual Mass is held with the intention of thanking and honoring all men and women who have served the country, many of whom are laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.