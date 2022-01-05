The Venice High School Madrigal Chorus with director Brittany Smith sang for guests who came to celebrate the holidays at a lovely Tea at the Venice Art Center. Brittany informed the audience that Madrigal means a mixture of melodies.
From left, standing, Kathy Lehner, Mary Moscatelli, Katie Dow, Kara Morgan, Debbie Campbell and Camille Cline and, seated, Jean Trammell, spend time at the Venice Art Center Holiday Tea catching up on interesting Venice news. Katie is the new Venice Library manager.
Hospital Volunteers of Venice volunteer coordinator Ingrid Tetreault organized the singalong and the distribution of gifts to families and organizations at the ShorePoint Hospital Venice’s annual Adopt A Family event.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Becky Wright, representing Shore Point Hospital Venice Respiratory Therapy, helped distribute gifts at the hospital’s annual Adopt A Family event.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
As the Christmas season and the holidays are put to rest, we celebrate two final events of the holiday season.
At ShorePoint Hospital Venice, the staff and volunteers gathered for the annual Adopt A Family event. This year, four nonprofits and several hospital employees and their families received more than a hundred gifts.
As is the tradition, departments in the hospital chose a group and purchased and wrapped items on their wish lists. Some large items like bikes received luscious bows.
Volunteer Irene Bette led the group in a nice Christmas singalong. Children at the event hugged teddy bears and smiled as they walked bikes out the door.
Everyone showcased their holiday spirit.
At the Venice Art Center, fancy ladies in fancy hats gathered for an elegant Holiday Tea, complete with dates stuffed with goat cheese and chocolate truffles.
Various Venice restaurants provided the elegant tea sandwiches and desserts. Lueanne Wood sponsored the champagne for the Tea, and The Ehrhart Family Foundation sponsored the event.
Special thanks to members of the Venice High Interact Club for volunteering, and Brittany Smith and her magnificent Madrigal Chorus for creating the mixture of melodies.
As is the tradition, Debbie Campbell and Mary Moscatelli created a lovely afternoon of fun and food. Thank you.
Visit the Venice Art Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for class schedules, shopping and exhibits.
Thank You Times A Million
From a magical fairyland of lights to a pleasant place, Blalock Park is now at rest. Thank you, Jan Lugar, Monty Andrews and all the wonderful VABI and community volunteers for creating a special place of Venice Magic.
Shout Out
Congratulations, Dorothy Korwek, for being named a Pillar of the Community by our Venice mayor.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Brittany Smith, the Chorus teacher at Venice High School. Brittany’s joy for music and her students clearly shines as the group performs.
Her Madrigal Chorus sang on stage at Venice High and at various venues in town.
Brittany’s students achieve high recognition around the state. One of her colleagues recently wrote, “Your students love you and it shows.”
Brittany enjoys being part of a chorus. She loves spending time with her family. She is a kind, warm, friendly person. Her welcoming heart is contagious.
Brittany Smith is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at FranValencic@comcast.net.
