What’s in a name?
In the case of The Russian Ballet on the day that Russia attacked Ukraine — plenty.
“Our name was Russian Ballet Inc. Now it is changed to International Ballet of Florida,” said Darya Fedotova, owner, director, ballet master of IBF and longtime Sarasota resident.
The name was changed the very day that Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.
Fedotova and her husband Sergiy Mykhaylov, who grew up in Ukraine, are second generation ballet dancers and choreographers.
They have several bookings, including performing “Giselle” at 2 p.m. April 3 at the Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC).
They said it is doubly important to let people know the name has changed because the couple now plan to send a portion of the proceeds to help in the relief effort for their homeland.
With the VPAC performance coming up so fast, time is of the essence, they said.
“Giselle” is “a romantic ballet in two acts” and has music by Adolphe Adam, she said.
“It is considered a masterwork in the classical ballet performance canon. It was first performed in Paris, France, on 28 June 1841.”
At once “an unqualified triumph,” the ballet soon was performed in Europe, Russia and the United States. The story is both tragic and romantic, concerning Giselle, a peasant girl who falls in love with Albrecht.
He is not what he seems to be. When she learns the truth, she dies of heartbreak and Albrecht must deal with the consequences.
The Ukrainian couple has been in this country for 22 years, she said, teaching and performing ballet.
In addition letting the public know about the name change of the ballet company, there is another challenge they must overcome.
One of the female dancers was in Ukraine when the war broke out. She had a visa to come to the U.S. to perform in “Giselle” and managed to escape with her 9-year-old son to Germany but he does not have a visa.
“We are in touch everyday,” Darya said.
She was referring to the dancer and to many members of her family who remain in Ukraine. Darya and her husband are hopeful that the U.S. will grant a visa to the son so they both can come to Florida.
Fortunately, her parents are already here. They live in Orlando where they both teach ballet. Her father also is a choreographer.
“They were in the Ukrainian Ballet for 25 years,” she said.
Darya began ballet training at the age of 5 and her husband, Segiy, at the age of 3.
Since moving to the U.S. after careers in the National Ballet of Ukraine, both have taught and danced and choreographed all over Florida, she said.
Principal dancers in the company include Denys Nedak, who was born in Odessa, Ukraine, where he graduated from Kyiv Municipal Ukraine Dance Academy.
He performed in the national opera house in Kyiv, then Paris and beyond. In 2008, Denys became a professional soloist. In 2011, Denys was name an “Honored artist of Ukraine.”
He made his American debut in 2014 with the American Ballet Theatre as Solor in the ballet “La Bayadère.” He also has performed in Finland and Norway with the national ballet companies.
Jessica Assef, who is from Brazil, will perform as Giselle. She joined the Atlanta Ballet in 2017. As a teenager, she won scholarships to Orlando Ballet School and the Princess Grace Academy in Monaco. She since has won several awards in the U.S.
Another Ukrainian ballet dancer, Olga Golitsa (principal dancer of National Ballet Ukraine), will perform “Little Mermaid” at the VPAC with the International Ballet of Florida on May 28. Nedek will be her partner.
For now, Darya and Segiy wait and pray that the Ukrainian dancer and her son will both be able to come to the U.S. from Germany.
Performance Details
“Giselle” will be presented at 2 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Way. Tickets are $25-$60 per person.
For more information on the International Ballet of Florida and future performances, visit: internationalballet offlorida.org
Olga Golitsa (principal dancer of National Ballet Ukraine) will perform Little Mermaid in VPAC with International Ballet of Florida at 5 p.m. May 28. Her partner will be Denys Nedak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.