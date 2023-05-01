VENICE — They got to skydive without ever going into the sky.
Math students from Sky Academy in Venice attended a unique field trip to IFLY in Tampa on April 21. There, the students were able to float in the air in a specially crafted wind machine.
VENICE — They got to skydive without ever going into the sky.
Math students from Sky Academy in Venice attended a unique field trip to IFLY in Tampa on April 21. There, the students were able to float in the air in a specially crafted wind machine.
"IFLY invented the recirculating wind tunnel for bodyflight and continues to lead its innovation to allow them to deliver the dream of flight to everyone," said Sky Academy math teacher Robert Novia. "Four fans located in the optimal position for flow quality drive the air around a simple and efficient loop. The airflow is narrowed below the flying chamber to speed and smooth the flow for maximum enjoyment."
8th grade student Dylan Curry said the experience helped him learn how terminal velocity and air density works.
"I also learned how the wind tunnel and fans were constructed at IFLY," Curry said. "I thought the fans were below me. I learned they were actually above us and circled around the building which was pretty cool."
Ava Posilovich said she used algebra when solving formulas during the flight activity.
"I used a formula to find the frontal area, mass, radius, circumference, and terminal velocity of different objects," Posilovich said. "Watching the water in the wind tunnel looked like a snowglobe. It was one of my favorite parts."
Evan McGinnity said memorizing the formulas will help him solve future algebraic expressions.
"Making predictions about when the different objects would start to fly helps me in science by making a hypothesis about other lab exercises and the scientific method," he said.
Novia teaches a STEM curriculum at the school.
STEM is an acronym used to group together the distinct technical disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
"This trip has helped our students increase interest in STEM-related careers, show how STEM is relevant and related to real world context, and provide an immersive, hands-on experience that provides a lasting impact on our students' education," Novia said.
"At Sky Academy Venice, and in my math classroom, I believe that real world, hands on, fun activities are paramount to the understanding of the content. My goal, each day, is to get students excited about learning so they will want to continue to learn. I love teaching and seeing students excited to learn from these experiences and thrive academically because of it."
Students leading up to the trip learned about science and mathematical concepts such as gravity, drag, velocity, frontal area, and surface area, Novia said.
"The IFLY educator provided an interactive presentation showing how the previously learned concepts are involved with flying in a vertical wind tunnel," he said. "Educators introduced engineering careers and how engineers use wind tunnels to test their designs."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.