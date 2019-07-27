By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Seven mayors, 41 City Council members, six city managers, 77 department heads, three city attorneys and 36 staff employees.
That’s the census of people Venice City Clerk Lori Stelzer has worked with in her 30-year career with the city.
The numbers will go up after the election in November, when a new mayor and two new Council members will take their seats.
Stelzer will be in charge of that election, as she has been for every one since being appointed clerk in 1993, and maybe a few more.
She joined the city as an administrative secretary in the Planning Department in June 1989 but only because a friend urged her to reject another job offer and wait to see if the city wanted to hire her.
The friend, whom Stelzer knew from childhood in Wisconsin, was the reason she was in Venice in the first place. She met future husband Bruce at the woman’s wedding and stayed in touch with him. A little more than a year later he was moving her to Venice.
“We’ve been together for 30 years,” she said. “It worked out pretty well.”
‘Something they liked’
At the time the city’s Planning Department consisted of Planning Director Chuck Place, planner Don Caillouette and Stelzer. There are eight people in Planning & Zoning today.
When a position opened up in the clerk’s office she was happy in the Planning Department, so “I had no intention of even applying for the job,” she said.
But Mary Charles, the secretary to the mayor, and Bernie Simanskey, the city clerk, talked her into it.
“Apparently, they saw something in me that they liked,” she said.
‘Groomed’
Her first assignment was processing business tax applications. Simanskey had bigger plans for her, however, putting her in charge of keeping minutes after having her previous duty taken over by the city manager’s office.
“Bernie just started grooming me right away,” she said, sending her to classes to learn the details of the job. When he retired, she was named acting clerk.
Six months later she got the permanent position, appointed by Mayor Kathy Schmidt and confirmed by the City Council to be one of the city’s charter officers.
“[Council Member] Cheryl Battey said, ‘She’s been doing the job for six months, why not just give it to her?’” Stelzer recalled.
Nagging
She uses the word “gatekeeper” to describe her duties. Little that comes into City Hall or goes out from it doesn’t have her office’s fingerprints on it.
“I keep track of a lot of things,” she said.
Besides being the city’s elections supervisor, she’s also responsible for, among other things, preparing all the agendas for Council and board meetings; drafting any ordinances and resolutions that don’t need to come from the city attorney; handling all the mail; training Council and board members in the Sunshine Law; and generally ensuring that procedures are followed.
“I’m like that nagging wife who says, ‘What happened with this?’” she said.
The hard way
Technology has caused “massive changes” in the way her work is done, she said.
She started creating electronic agenda packets in 2000, possibly the first clerk in the state to do so, she said. Council members have city-issued tablets with which they can access the documents rather than carry around the binders the clerk’s office used to prepare for them.
Record-keeping software puts most city documents at her fingertips, but it has also changed the expectations of people who want to get a copy of them, she said.
“They want it yesterday,” she said, not realizing that not everything has been scanned into the system, and even documents that have been might not be compiled the way they’re wanted.
The state’s public records law requires the production of items that exist, not the creation of any that don’t.
Technology has also complicated things. Email was practically unknown when she became clerk but now makes up a major category of communications to keep track of.
The annual Sunshine Law training Stelzer oversees is part of the settlement of a lawsuit alleging the improper use of email between Council members. It cost the city more than $1 million to resolve.
“We’ve learned the hard way,” Stelzer said.
A little longer
She said she hasn’t decided how much longer she’ll continue to work but “I don’t plan on working another five years.”
Bruce, a diesel mechanic with DeJonge Excavating, has cut back to working four days a week and is nudging her about retirement, she said, but she’s not ready … yet.
All she disclosed, with a laugh, when honored for her years of service at the June 25 City Council meeting, was “It will not be another 30. It’s not going to happen.”
“When I started here I never thought I’d be in this position, and I’m very grateful,” she added. “It’s been a great 30 years.”
