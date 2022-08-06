VENICE — When the Selby Foundation agreed to fund the relocation of the United Way of South Sarasota County office, UW President & CEO Barbara Cruz saw an opportunity to further the organization’s “leading with a growth mindset” philosophy.
Her board had already signed on to a transition to a “modern” United Way that would continue to fund human-services agencies but also provide some services directly.
But going from a few hundred square feet in a building on the Loveland Center campus to its own office of several thousand square feet in South Venice meant there was room to bring in agencies that wanted a space of their own.
“Literally, the stars aligned in my mind,” she said.
Now based at 4242 South Tamiami Trail, the organization is more centrally located to the communities it serves than it ever has been.
And the space was — and is still being — remodeled to have offices for rent to other agencies and businesses providing social services.
Both Navamaze, a senior help company, and Betterment Mental Health Counseling have space there, as does a professional guardian.
There are also conference rooms with state-of-the-art video available for free to nonprofits and for rent to for-profit businesses, and a large lobby that can function as an event space, Cruz said.
Proximity to the South County Courthouse is a bonus, especially for Gulfcoast Legal Services, which works closely with Cruz in trying to prevent evictions.
Robyn Stover, deputy director of GLS’ Housing unit, is based in UW’s office. So is a representative of the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Stover said she sees a constant stream of potential clients for her agency’s free services, many referred from the courthouse, where GLS flyers are everywhere.
GLS doesn’t handle criminal matters but it provides legal services in a broad range of civil ones.
It has a financial stability unit that helps people with consumer debt and scams; a low-income tax clinic; a life planning unit that prepares wills, powers of attorney and such for seniors; a family law unit that largely focuses on getting injunctions for protection in cases involving domestic violence; and a human trafficking and immigration unit.
The services are generally free to anyone making less than 250% of the federal poverty limit. A grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation funds operations.
Stover’s time is mostly spent trying to find ways to keep tenants from getting evicted. Usually that involves negotiating with their landlord, though there’s an occasional trip to court.
Often it costs less than $1,000 to keep someone in their home, she said, especially if they seek help right away.
The money might be available through ERAP but not immediately. That’s when UW can step in, tapping funds raised by its Women United affiliate.
The group brought in more than $40,000 to be used for rental relief. Cruz can authorize payments that will bridge the gap while an ERAP application is being processed, she said.
And she did, while being interviewed.
“This is a definite ‘yes,’” she said after reviewing paperwork from the ERAP representative.
UW can also help with the cost of getting someone into a new rental, or with utility bills, Cruz said. Being able to provide such direct, “real time” assistance working with GLS is the “gold standard for what a collaboration should be,” she said.
GLS isn’t able to help everyone, Stover said, but everyone who comes in meets with a GLS representative after completing a screening form.
And if they have a legal matter outside the scope of what GLS can do, she’ll reach out to other attorneys in the area.
“No one’s going to leave here without a ‘next step,’” she said.
Though her principal focus is keeping people in their dwelling and an eviction that would be a complication in finding new lodgings off their record, she said she’s also had to handle some evictions to help well-meaning property owners get rid of relatives they invited in during COVID.
And the issue on the tenant’s side isn’t always rent.
An elderly lady was on the verge of being evicted from a senior housing complex due to a bedbug infestation, Stover said. She was given assistance to get her unit ready for pest control treatment and UW bought her a new bed and bedding.
Cruz said her organization isn’t getting away from its historical mission of funding other agencies. “Super Tuesday,” when final decisions on allocation will be made, is about a month away.
Those decisions are now far more data-driven than they used to be, she said.
“It’s not how we think it is, it’s how we know it is,” she said.
But she also has some new programs she wants her board to consider, she said.
Stover said she’s happy GLS bought into Cruz’s vision and made the new UW location a “one-stop shop for all its services” — and that she doesn’t have to collect any money from the people she helps.
“I’m so grateful,” she said.
