Robyn and Barbara

Robyn Stover, left, of GulfCoast Legal Services, and Barbara Cruz, president and CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County, are office mates in the new UWSSC office in South Venice.

VENICE — When the Selby Foundation agreed to fund the relocation of the United Way of South Sarasota County office, UW President & CEO Barbara Cruz saw an opportunity to further the organization’s “leading with a growth mindset” philosophy.

Her board had already signed on to a transition to a “modern” United Way that would continue to fund human-services agencies but also provide some services directly.

UWSSC exterior

The new United Way of South Sarasota County office is at 4242 South Tamiami Trail in the former Wells Fargo office.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments