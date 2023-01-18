Once again, Venice Theatre offers music to soothe the soul at just the right time — “Up on the Roof.”

No, not that roof yet. Ian did too much harm to that building but fortunately, Venice Theatre had the Raymond Building and the renovated Tech building and, most of all, its wonderful professional team and all those volunteers.


