Once again, Venice Theatre offers music to soothe the soul at just the right time — “Up on the Roof.”
No, not that roof yet. Ian did too much harm to that building but fortunately, Venice Theatre had the Raymond Building and the renovated Tech building and, most of all, its wonderful professional team and all those volunteers.
Saturday afternoon, I was one of the celebrants of those facts at the matinee performance of “Up On the Roof,” the third production in the Raymond Center’s newly created 132-seat venue.
Following last month’s joyous production of “A Christmas Carol” comes another happy show, this one created by Scott Keys, who created book and lyrics for that wonderful holiday show that has become an annual production, with new sets and costumes this past year, again because of Ian.
Scenic designer Tim Wisgerhof created the rooftop refuge within the skyline of New York City for this eclectic group, which included the show’s music director and co-creator Michelle Kasanofsky on keyboard, Thomas Busch II on guitar and Tony Bruno on drums.
The cast includes Priscilla Bagley, Igna Cote, Caitlin Ellis, Jason Ellis and Tony Huffer.
Huffer is the quintessential strolling minstrel with his guitar just as Kasanofsky anchors the entire show with both keyboard and vocal skills. That Jason Ellis sounds a bit like James Taylor is yet another plus.
Given the average age in Venice, the music of Taylor and Carole King was bound to resonate with most everyone. With this cast, it was all good.
“Up on the Roof” continues through Jan. 29 in the Raymond Building. “The Cemetery Club” will open this Friday in The Pinkerton, the first production back in the mainstage building, which sustained the most damage with loss of the stagehouse, at least $1 million in technical gear and so much more from Ian.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.