UPDATE: This missing man was found in DeSoto County in the early hours of Saturday morning. Here is the original story:

A 76-year-old Venice man is being investigated as a missing/endangered adult after he left for a doctor's appointment Friday and never returned home.

Wesley Neal Croteau's phone last showed him to be in DeSoto County near the intersection of State Road 17 and 128th Street at 8:19 p.m. Friday.

Croteau is driving a 2020 Silver Honda Passport with a Florida tag reading HCFB47. He is 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, bald, with hazel eyes.

Anyone seeing Croteau should alert local authorities.

