SARASOTA - Three people are confirmed dead, two are in critical condition, and another is in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 75, just before Exit 210 at Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Seven vehicles were involved, including a cement mixer, in the crash that occurred about 7:20 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Watson.
The vehicles remained in their final positions throughout much of Monday as troopers investigated. One lane remained open.
Watson said the driver of the cement truck was one of the dead. The truck crushed two other vehicles.
Two of the vehicles involved in the crash were parked along the paved shoulder near the exit at the time of impact; one was assisting the other. A driver of one of the vehicles that was pulled over, also died in the crash.
"It's just a mess out here," Watson said. "We're still trying to figure out how it occurred."
A news release issued around 4 p.m. provided the names of three of the crash victims.
All of the injured were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, while the deceased were transported to the Sarasota Medical Examiner's Office, according to FHP.
Angela Blase, 55, of Venice, is listed in serious condition. She was driving a Ford Mustang.
Elizabeth Gunn, 57, of Sarasota, was driving a Toyota Corolla and received minor injuries.
Jesse Pillinger, 21, of Charlotte, was driving a Chevrolet 4500, and received minor injuries. He refused transport.
None of those killed were identified, pending notification of next of kin.
FHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 239-938-1800.
