SARASOTA - Authorities are still investigating a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning that killed three and injured two on Interstate 75 near Exit 210 at Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
One crash victim is in critical condition; another is in serious condition Tuesday.
Many details have yet to be determined, Florida Highway Patrol said Monday night.
Seven vehicles were involved, including a cement mixer, in the crash that occurred about 7:20 a.m. Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Watson.
Killed were:
• Joseph S. Lydic, 50, of Sarasota, driving a 2006 Mack cement truck.
• Joseph Pontillo, 24, of Sarasota, stopped "lawfully" on the side of the road in a Dodge Dakota.
• Jose Leal, 56, of Cape Coral, a pedestrian at the scene.
Injured were:
• Mario Mendoza, 53, of Cape Coral, a pedestrian. He is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
• Angela Blase, 55, of Venice, driving a Ford Mustang. She is listed in serious condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Authorities have determined that, at some point, Pontillo's vehicle - which was "lawfully stopped within the paved shoulder" was struck, killing Pontillo. Pontillo's vehicle then struck Leal and Mendoza; killing Leal, the FHP report states.
Leal and Mendoza were off the side of the road, changing a tire on a vehicle.
The vehicles remained in final positions throughout much of Monday as troopers investigated. One lane remained open but traffic was slow most of the day northbound in Sarasota.
"We're still trying to figure out how it occurred," Watson said.
All of the injured were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, while the dead were transported to the Sarasota Medical Examiner's Office, according to FHP.
Also involved in the crash were Elizabeth Gunn, 57, of Sarasota, driving a Toyota Corolla; and Jesse Pillinger, 21, of Port Charlotte, driving a Chevrolet 4500.
Gunn and Pillinger both received minor injuries but refused transport to medical services.
FHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 239-938-1800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.