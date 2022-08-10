SARASOTA — Urbanite Theatre, Sarasota, Florida’s premiere destination for bold, contemporary black-box theater, announced its 2022-23 season, which includes four main productions and two special engagements.
The 2022-23 Season, titled Heredity, will feature four productions that investigate the complexities of interpersonal family dynamics and heritage.
“Families provide us joy, tragedy, heartbreak, comedy and challenge,” said Co-Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. “One could argue that the most powerful inspiration for compelling stories is the family unit, and our 22-23 season supports that idea.
“The productions have variety, cross-generational appeal, and feature everything from zany comedy to heartfelt drama.”
Urbanite’s main productions start with “The Burdens,” by Matt Schatz (Oct. 21 – Nov. 27). This madcap dark comedy, which follows a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather, will be directed by Brendan Ragan.
Next, Urbanite Theatre will present a tender father-daughter drama, “Birds of North America,” by Anna Ouyang Moench (Jan. 6 — Feb. 12, 2023), directed by Summer Wallace.
The season continues with the world premiere of a one-man show, “Backwards Forwards Back” by Jacqueline Goldfinger (March 24 — April 23, 2023), also directed by Ragan.
In this story, a soldier considers VR therapy to address his PTSD in order to reconnect with his family.
Urbanite Theatre will conclude its main productions with a second world premiere, “That Must Be The Entrance to Heaven,” by Franky D. Gonzalez (June 9 — July 9).
This inventive drama about four Latino boxers vying for glory was commissioned by Urbanite Theatre in 2020.
At the beginning of the season, Urbanite Theatre will present a limited, special engagement of the comedic solo show about race in casting, “Mr. Yunioshi,” written and performed by J. Elijah Cho (Sept. 7-11).
Summary: What compels an actor to play a character that they probably shouldn’t? In this sidesplitting and poignant roast, Cho cleverly answers that question by exploring Mickey Rooney’s infamous yellowface performance of Yunioshi in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
Cho is a writer and actor based in Los Angeles, by way of Tampa. Cho is the son of Hoon and Miyoung Cho, an artist and a nurse. Both of his parents served in the U.S. Air Force and he and his brother, Joshua, grew up on military bases in Germany and South Korea. Cho graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa and upon graduating performed in the area with local theater companies that include Jobsite, Stageworks, Hat Trick, Tampa Rep, American Stage and Urbanite Theatre.
“We’re bringing Sarasota meaningful, accessible stories and unique entertainment experiences,” said Wallace. “This season of diverse theatrical styles and new works will be as thrilling for longtime Urbanite Theatre patrons as it will be for new audiences.”
Tickets and Subscriptions are now on sale at urbanitetheatre.com, or available over the phone at 941-321-1397.
The season in more detail
• Oct. 21-Nov. 27 – “The Burdens’ by Matt Schatz,” a regional premier
Summary: Siblings Mordy and Jane have a problem. Their dreadful, centenarian grandfather is an emotional and financial tax on the family, and he just won’t die. Scheming almost entirely via sarcastic and misspelled text messages, the siblings hatch an outrageous plan to relieve their family of their grandfather’s burden. Zany, twisted and inventive, this dark comedy reminds us it’s much easier to write what we could never say face to face.
• Jan. 6 – Feb. 12, 2023 - “Birds of North America”
Summary: As birders, John and his daughter Caitlyn adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, the climate, and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed Woodpecker. In a lyrical and endearing family portrait, Birds of North America unfolds in detailed layers like the scattered leaves of each passing year.
• March 24 – April 23, 2023 — Backwards Forwards Back by Jacqueline Goldfinger — a World premier
Summary: When a soldier returns from war carrying the ghosts of his tour, he’s faced with a sobering decision: address his alarming PTSD with Virtual Reality therapy, or risk losing access to his family forever. Can this new technology re-calibrate the brains and bodies of wounded soldiers? This electric, vivid, one-man drama studies the power of healing and finding strength in vulnerability.
• May 3-7, 2023 – Modern Works Festival
Summary: Back for the fourth time and returning to an in-person experience, the Modern Works Festival is a playwriting contest, reading festival and celebration of women in theatre.
In brief: The festival will feature staged readings of three finalist plays, which will be selected out of more than 200 submissions of new works, all by female playwrights. The finalist playwrights will visit Sarasota to develop the scripts with professional actors and directors. At the conclusion of the festival, one playwright will be named the festival winner based on a vote by audience, Urbanite staff and guest judges.
The festival will also include guest artists and panelist discussions, to be announced in early 2023 along with the selection of finalist plays.
Previous festival guests include Lauren Yee and Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok.
• June 9 – July 9, 2023 – “That Must be the Entrance to Heaven” — A world premier By Frankie D. Gonzalez
Summary: Glory. Survival. Legacy. Citizenship. Four Latino boxers all chase a world title to achieve their personal versions of heaven. But to get there, they must battle each other, their own battered bodies, and the universe itself. All four men walk the line between life and death in this poignant, poetic collision of combat and cosmos.
Tickets and information: urbanitetheatre.com/heaven or available over the phone at 941-321-1397. The theater is at 1487 2nd St, Sarasota, FL 34236.
