Exterior of Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, The theater is at 1487 2nd St, Sarasota, FL 34236.

SARASOTA — Urbanite Theatre, Sarasota, Florida’s premiere destination for bold, contemporary black-box theater, announced its 2022-23 season, which includes four main productions and two special engagements.

The 2022-23 Season, titled Heredity, will feature four productions that investigate the complexities of interpersonal family dynamics and heritage.


