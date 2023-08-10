Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota

Exterior of Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota. The theater is at 1487 2nd Street in Sarasota.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — In celebration of Urbanite Theatre’s tenth season, the company will offer a regional premiere and three world premieres.

Season tickets to “The Sound Inside,” “Judith,” “Westminster” and “Oak” are on sale now.


   
