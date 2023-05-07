VENICE — For a good cause, a crafty group of residents at Truewood by Merrill acquired some new skills.
They painted pictures and used found items to make framable artwork and other hand-crafted items — which they then sold for a total of $800 to benefit the Wildlife Center of Venice, an all-volunteer organization.
The center’s mission is simple: protect and rescue area wildlife, from birds to bunnies, tortoises, red wolves, bald eagles, Florida panthers, key deer and more.
Their instructor in all this was Linda Wilson, who created the projects and provided as much help as needed by the residents.
The most difficult undertaking in the fundraiser, she said, was a painting that while a paint-by-number project, had many colors and many details.
Wilson’s work in Venice is extensive. While she did not create the Venice Farmers’ Market, she led it for some 10 years. While there, she raised enough money to buy a professional Segway for the Venice Police Department.
Her next job was as a citizen volunteer with the Venice Police Department.
Then she then lent a hand to her friend Chetta Cometa, who trains search and rescue dogs used by area police and others. For one training session, her home was the destination for a couple of people who were let out of a car about a mile from her house.
They then walked through some back yards and open spaces in a circuitous route to her house. The search and rescue dogs were not let out until the walkers were at her house.
It was not surprising that the dogs reached her house in far less time than the humans they were supposed to track.
Next came volunteer time in the gardens at Truewood and then finally what led to her present job there — to make residents’ lives more interesting.
To that end, she plans outings to such places as the Circus Train Car Museum at the Historic Venice Train Depot, functions at Truewood in which miniature horses are brought to the residents and craft days where residents can learn some new skills or get a chance to practice some old ones.
But when it comes to crafts, it seems there is nothing she cannot do and no material she cannot use.
Styrofoam was used in some of the projects but there two different kinds, she said.
“One melts when painted. The other does not.”
For the seahorse collage made by Darlene Witkomski, the latter was used for the sea bottom, which used broken bits of Styrofoam.
It was painted by Wilson. Witkomski painted the rest of the background, applied artificial plant material as sea grass and then outlined and filled in the sea horse with shiny jewels.
The Easter Bunny coming out of a large Easter Egg was another Wilson idea but crafted by Betty Hall.
“We blew up a balloon” she said. “Betty covered it with papier mache, painted it when dry and cut it out to look like a broken egg.
“Then she stuffed the egg with Easter grass and made the bunny out of yarn and felt.”
Last month, Taylor organized a sale of all their hand-crafted items. The sale yielded $800 that was presented to the Wildlife Center of Venice.
The crafters chose the center because of all the wildlife dislocated — worse by hurricane Ian last Sept. 28 — in the Venice area.
Many animals lost homes or habitats. Center volunteers have been especially busy ever since in helping care for those animals, as well as animals orphaned by the storm.
In late November, wildlife center volunteers helped rehabilitate birds affected by red tide, one more problem that affects wildlife.
Reading about all these problems and the need for funds to help in their rehabilitation put the center at the top of the list for a donation by the Truewood residents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.