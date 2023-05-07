VENICE — For a good cause, a crafty group of residents at Truewood by Merrill acquired some new skills.

They painted pictures and used found items to make framable artwork and other hand-crafted items — which they then sold for a total of $800 to benefit the Wildlife Center of Venice, an all-volunteer organization.


   

Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments