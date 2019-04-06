The chair of the Venice Solid Waste and Recycling Stakeholders Work Group stepped aside after being criticized for bringing up issues suggested by people outside the group.
Anthony Pinzone resigned as chair on March 29 but remains on the board.
According to meeting minutes, Vice Chair Lee Lichtle was unhappy that Pinzone introduced personal notes to the group on March 15 summarizing discussions he had with the mayor and city manager about issues facing the solid waste and recycling divisions.
At the next meeting, on March 29, Lichtle expressed his opinion that the notes Pinzone submitted to the group were inappropriate and should not have been submitted for consideration.
Lichtle reportedly took the position that the group was primarily a citizen group and should follow its own research and make its own recommendations to the Venice City Council without that kind of influence. A discussion ensued.
Pinzone apparently took umbrage to the discussion and stepped down as chair. Lichtle, as vice chair, assumed the chair position and the meeting went on.
Pinzone's issues, however, remain on the table. One of the more controversial ones came up during a discussion of whether to automate recycling pickup. That change would tie into the longtime debate of whether to continue twice-weekly garbage collection, or move to once per week.
That led to a discussion of whether to recommend moving from a four-day work week to a five-day work week for trash and recycling haulers.
Right now the department has an incentive program. If haulers finish before their 10-hour shift, they can go home early unless their supervisor comes up with additional duties, like distributing new trash cans in neighborhoods.
There's been some concern expressed whether that program can be abused, and also whether growth in the city at this point would justify the switch to an eight-hour, five-day work schedule.
Pinzone is a proponent of the switch.
Public Works Director James Clinch said the board is making headway on "a lot of good changes" but it may be too early to consider changing the haulers' work week.
He estimates it will take another year and a half to implement recycling automation, should Council approve it, including distributing new containers to replace the smaller ones currently in use and putting in place some of the group's other recommendations.
That would be the time to review all of the newly automated trash-hauling routes to see what economies were realized and where additional route changes can be made.
There's also the issue of contract negotiations with staff in September, since changes to the incentive pay program would need to be bargained with staff.
The stakeholder group was convened earlier this year to review solid waste and recycling program operations and identify potential operational improvements to reduce costs. A 23 percent temporary recycling surcharge was previously adopted by Venice City Council and is already in place.
Already the group has identified some recommendations it will formally present to the Council upon completion of its work.
At the March 15 meeting, the stakeholder group made a motion to recommend the city convert the collection of recyclables to single-stream, in which all recyclable materials are put into the same container. That mirrors a change Sarasota County is about to make but hasn't implemented pending contract talks.
Clinch said automated recycling collection citywide could begin as soon as early 2020.
The stakeholder group meets again on April 18 and should wrap up its recommendations in a few months.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.