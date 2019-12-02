VENICE — Work is scheduled on the Utilities Department reclaimed water project in the South Nokomis Avenue/Fiesole Street area.
It includes one road closure and work in the road right of way.
Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, the contractor will be working in the right of way along the west side of South Nokomis Avenue between Fiesole Street and The Corso.
Contractors will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 3 on the west side of South Nokomis Avenue at the Gulf Drive/East Field Avenue intersection.
Also at that time, there will be equipment in the right of way on the west side of South Nokomis Avenue at the West Firenze Avenue intersection, and pipe will be laid along the west side of South Nokomis Avenue between The Corso to just south of West Aurora Street, in the right of way.
Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, there will equipment in the right of way on the west side of South Nokomis Avenue at the Fiesole Street intersection and then at the West Firenze Avenue intersection.
Also during that time, pipe will be laid along the west side of South Nokomis Avenue from West Firenze Avenue to just south of The Corso, in the right of way.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, there will equipment in the right of way on the southwest side of South Nokomis Avenue at the Fiesole Street intersection. Also during that time, pipe will be laid along the south side of Fiesole Street to the east side of South Nokomis Avenue, in the right of way.
Affected property owners have been notified. For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-486-2788.
