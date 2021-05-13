VENICE — When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last revised its mask guidance, it took flak both from people who said it relaxed it too early and from others who said it didn't relax it enough.
The people in the second group should be happy now — at least, if they're vaccinated.
New guidance from the agency on Thursday says fully vaccinated people rarely need to wear a mask at all, or social distance, unless required by an applicable law, rule or regulation, "including local business and workplace guidance," its website says.
Neither the state nor Sarasota County ever had a mask mandate. Venice did but let it lapse last fall.
For now, masks are still required on public transportation into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs. That's a federal rule.
"Fully vaccinated" means two weeks past your final shot.
"If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are NOT fully vaccinated," the website says. "Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated."
The CDC urges people who have a weakened immune system to talk to their health care provider about whether they may need to continue taking precautions.
Besides forgoing mask-wearing and social distancing, these new guidelines also apply to people who are fully vaccinated:
• You don't need to get tested before or after travel, or self-quarantine after travel in the United States.
• You don't need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.
You will still need to show a negative test result or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States, however.
You should still get tested three to five days after international travel but you don't need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.
• You don't need to stay away from other people or get tested after being around someone who has COVID-19 unless you have symptoms.
But testing is recommended if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, whether or not you have symptoms.
Even if you're fully vaccinated, the CDC advises being on the alert for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick, and getting tested if any appear.
