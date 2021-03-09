VENICE — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’d be lowering the age for COVID-19 vaccinations to 60 and up “sometime soon.”
“Sometime soon” turned out to be Monday, though the change doesn’t go into effect until March 15.
Speaking at a news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis cited “softening demand” among seniors as the reason for the change.
Expanded eligibility will add about 1.5 million to 2 million people to the system, DeSantis said. Demand among them probably will be a little lower than it was in the 65-plus group but “still pretty robust,” he said.
Vaccinated? Hug, carefully
DeSantis’ announcement came on the same day that the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
They’ll make life a bit more normal for people who have been fully vaccinated but even for them precautions remain in place in most circumstances.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced the changes in a briefing Monday. They apply to people who have been fully vaccinated — they’re two weeks past getting their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If you’re fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone with COVID-19, you no longer need to quarantine or get tested as long as you’re asymptomatic, she said. You should be alert to the development of symptoms, though.
If you’re fully vaccinated, she said, you can socialize indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks or distancing.
If someone is at high risk, however, or you’d be with people from more than one other household, everyone should wear a mask and maintain distancing, Walensky said.
By the numbers
The state has reported fewer than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for four straight days, including a low of 3,488 on Monday. But the positivity rate was barely under 6% for the last three days.
Together, the numbers reflect a decline in testing, not in the prevalence of the virus.
The state reported 162 deaths Tuesday, more than the prior two days combined.
Fewer people have also been getting tested in Sarasota County, which reported 75 cases Tuesday and a positivity rate of 5.41%.
The county hasn’t had a death reported by the state in several days. Sarasota Memorial Hospitalhas had two this week and Venice Regional Bayfront Health has reported one, but they haven’t been incorporated into state statistics yet.
SMH had 39 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with seven of them in the ICU. VRBH had 20 cases.
The Sarasota County School District reported 15 staff and 50 students in isolation Tuesday and 35 staff and 396 students quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours, 17 people had been directed to isolate and 178 to quarantine.
