VENICE — The Department of Health in Sarasota is shutting down its vaccination clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall on June 24.
“The vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall has been a great success for our community,” Health Officer Chuck Henry said in a news release. “However, now that COVID-19 vaccine (is) readily available throughout Sarasota County, it’s time that we close this clinic as our community continues to reopen.”
The clinic has delivered more than 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccine since it opened Jan. 28, according to the release.
The department will offer Moderna vaccine at its clinics in Sarasota and North Port beginning June 25.
The clinics are at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and 6950 Outreach Way, North Port.
The clinic at the mall will continue to operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday on a walk-in basis at Sarasota Square Mall.
Employers can require vaccination
Federal equal employment opportunity laws don’t preclude an employer from requiring that employees physically present in the workplace be vaccinated against COVID-19.
That’s the most significant takeaway from new guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Friday.
The agency notes, though, that “(o)ther federal, state, and local laws come into play regarding the COVID-19 pandemic for employers and employees.
Employers must comply with the “reasonable accommodation” provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it advises.
Federal equal employment opportunity laws also don’t prevent employers from offering incentives to employees to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated, or to get vaccinated if the employer is administering vaccine.
Incentives can’t be coercive, the agency says, and any information the employer acquires in a screening process has to be kept confidential.
By the numbers
The state reported 1,253 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. It was the fourth straight day the total declined and the fourth straight day it was under 2,000 cases.
At 3.89%, the positivity rate was below 4% for the 11th consecutive day, but it was also the highest rate in 11 days. There were 26 deaths.
The county reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The positivity rate spiked to 6.89% after three days below 3%, but that may be attributable to people who get tested on a holiday being more likely to be symptomatic.
There were no deaths reported.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with five of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.2%, compared to 3.2% for the previous period. It reported one death.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had six COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
Statewide, 1,878 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 25 of them in the county, according to the state database.
The Sarasota County School District reported two staff members and 13 students isolated Tuesday and one staff member and 17 students quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours no one had been directed to isolate or quarantine, according to the district’s dashboard.
