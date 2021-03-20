VENICE — Citing “relatively modest” demand among 60- to 64-year-olds, Gov. Ron DeSantis is lowering the eligibility age for vaccination again.
As of Monday, all Florida residents ages 50 and up will qualify for vaccination.
DeSantis hinted another expansion of eligibility could be coming soon — and it will be a big one.
This stage was originally planned only to include people 55 and up, he said at a news conference in Tallahassee on Friday. But confidence in the vaccine supply — and the level of demand among the 60-64 age group, which only became eligible Monday — justified a bigger expansion, he said.
There probably will only be one more.
“I think our next move will likely be to just say ‘anyone who qualifies under the EUA,’” DeSantis said.
The Pfizer emergency use authorization is for people 16 and up, while the Moderna and J&J vaccines have authorization for people 18 and older.
President Joe Biden has directed that the states make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.
DeSantis said Florida would “definitely” meet that deadline even though its vaccine supply isn’t projected to increase in the near future.
It will be getting an unexpected allotment of 42,000 doses of the J&J vaccine next week, however.
The Department of Health in Sarasota County reported Friday afternoon that about 22,150 people ages 18 and up had registered since the system was opened to all adults Monday.
About 9,240 are eligible for vaccination by age or employment, have been assigned an account number and have been placed in the appointment queue. They will begin receiving appointment notifications early next week, a Department news release stated.
Every eligible person who was registered in the system prior to Monday has been contacted about an appointment, it stated.
Account numbers will begin to be assigned Monday to people in the 50-59 age group who have already registered, and will be assigned to eligible people as they register.
Appointments will continue to be offered to eligible people based on their account timestamp, according to the Department’s release.
A county news release said that appointments had been set through account No. 168,861 as of Friday afternoon.
By the numbers
The state reported 5,101 new COVID-19 cases, down nearly 1,000 from Thursday’s total of 6,044, the highest in two weeks.
It also reported 54 new deaths and a positivity rate of 5.02%, the lowest in a week.
Sarasota County reported 67 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.37%. It hasn’t reported a COVID-19 death in more than a week.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 26 COVID-19 patients on Friday, with five of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.7%, compared to 2.6% for the prior period.
Statistics from Venice Regional Bayfront Health weren’t available.
Statewide, 2,937 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 41 of them in Sarasota County.
Statewide ICU bed availability was 20.17%. It was 27.45% in the county.
The Sarasota County School District, which was on spring break this week, reported two staff and 20 students were in isolation and three staff and 58 students were in quarantine Friday.
