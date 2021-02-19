Vaccine shipments still delayed by weather

VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a 41,000 dose increase in the state's allocation of COVID-19 vaccine, but it's academic until the weather improves enough for shipments to resume.
As of Thursday, Florida was short 9,000 doses of its expected Pfizer delivery for this week and all 200,000 doses of its Moderna vaccine, with no word on when it might arrive, DeSantis said at a vaccination "pod" in Pinellas Park.
Next week's allocation will be 366,000 doses, whenever it gets here.
Severe winter weather blanketing much of the country — though not Florida — has held up vaccine shipments nationwide, leading to the delay or cancellation of appointments.
The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota waits until shipments are confirmed for arrival or are in hand before scheduling appointments, so there were no cancellations for its clinics this week.
However, no appointments for first-dose clinics are being offered right now.
A second-dose clinic will be held Monday for people who got their first dose from the department at Twin Lakes Park between Jan. 18-22. Appointment notices went out Friday afternoon.
Publix is also holding off on scheduling any shots due to weather delays. It continues to advise on its website that the public should keep checking for appointment availability.
Winn-Dixie has no appointments available at the two locations closest to the Venice area, while no Walmart or Sam's Club in the county is offering vaccinations.
DeSantis said at an appearance in Palm Beach on Friday that close to 45% of the state's 4.5 million seniors have been vaccinated.
By the numbers
Several of the data points tracked in the Feb. 14 federal State Profile Report for Florida — including new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (231) and deaths per 100,000 population (5.2) — remain in the red, but nearly all of them improved over the previous week.
The exceptions were PCR tests per 100,000 population, which went down 12%, and hospitals reporting staffing shortages, which went up 12%, though only nine hospitals reported the problem.
Overall, the report shows the state's numbers continuing to trend in the right direction, though the number of deaths is decreasing slower than the number of cases.
The state continues to lead the nation in COVID-19 variant cases, however. It has 433 of the 1,523 identified cases of the United Kingdom B.1.1.7 variant and one of the five cases of the P.1 Brazilian variant.
The state averaged about 6,000 new cases a day over the last week, including 6,652 cases reported Friday.
The positivity rated dipped to 5.85%, below 6% for the first time in two weeks, but an additional 216 deaths were reported.
Sarasota County reported 116 new cases Friday, matching the total reported Wednesday. Only 35 cases were reported Thursday. Since the first reported case in Florida at Sarasota Doctors Hospital on March 1, 2020, a total of 704 people have died in Sarasota County.
About 3,000 tests were conducted on each of the days when there were 116 positives and a little more than 900 on the day there were 35.
At 3.74%, the county's positivity rate was below 4% for the fifth straight day. It reported three deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 47 COVID-19 patients Thursday, its most recent update, with 12 in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 4.1%, compared to 3.1% for the previous period.
It reported no deaths since Thursday.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 12 COVID-19 patients Friday, with three employees isolating at home. It reported no deaths since Tuesday.
Statewide, 4,333 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, 67 of them in Sarasota County.
ICU bed availability statewide was 17.09% Friday, and 31.58% in the county.
The Sarasota County School District had 12 staff and 36 students isolating and 31 staff and 262 students in quarantine Friday.
In the previous 48 hours, 11 people had been told to isolate and 23 to quarantine.
