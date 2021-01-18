VENICE — The new registration system for COVID-19 vaccinations in the county goes live Wednesday at noon.
Links to the system will be posted then at SCGov.net and SarasotaHealth.org. Calls will begin to be accepted at the support line, 941-861-8297, at noon as well.
The first appointments using the new system will be for the new drive-thru site at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, east of Interstate 75.
Vaccinations will be administered there Thursday and Friday from the 3,300 doses of Moderna vaccine the department received this week.
Vaccinations are still limited to front-line health care workers and people 65 and older.
Department officials have been working for weeks to replace the former appointment system and move vaccinations away from the department's offices to a more accessible location where they can be administered on a drive-thru basis.
Unlike the prior appointment system, people who sign up in the new system "will go into a queue so you won't have to register again," state Department of Health Public Information Steve Huard said.
As vaccine becomes available, people on the list will be notified by email (from DOHCovid19vaccine@scgov.net), text (88911) or phone (941-861-8297) that they have an appointment.
The notification will ask that the appointment be confirmed or declined. People who decline will have their name go back in the queue, according to materials the department put out Tuesday.
The new system is on the Everbridge platform the county uses for emergency notifications. People registered for those alerts need to create a separate account for the vaccination program. So will people who registered for COVID-19 testing.
By the numbers
The state reported 9,659 new cases Tuesday, ending a three-day streak of declining numbers. But it was still far below the more than 16,000 cases reported as recently as Jan. 14.
At 8.97%, the positivity rate was below 10% for the fourth straight day. There were 167 deaths reported.
Since March 2020 when the first case was reported in at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, 563 people have died of the ailment in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County had 161 new cases after two consecutive days below 100. Its positivity rate was 6.48%. No deaths were reported.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 89 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 21 of them in the ICU. It reported two deaths and a seven-day positivity rate of 8.2%, up from 7.8% in the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 28 patients and three staff isolating at home. It reported two deaths since Friday.
Statewide, 7,368 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, while the county had 135 patients.
ICU bed availability was 17.56% statewide and 19.66% in the county. The numbers reflect ICU occupancy for any reason, not just COVID-19.
The School District saw its COVID-19 numbers drop significantly as isolation and quarantine periods ended for people infected or exposed during the holidays or just as school resumed.
On Tuesday, 19 staff and 78 students were in isolation — about one-third less than on Friday.
Eleven staff and 226 students were quarantined — roughly three-fourths less than Friday's numbers.
One person was told to isolate and one to quarantine in the previous 48 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.