SARASOTA — A new Sarasota Performing Arts Center moved many millions of dollars closer to reality this week.
Van Wezel Foundation’s 20th annual Inspiration Gala on Thursday night was the most successful fundraising event in the Foundation’s history, bringing in more than $1.7 million.
That’s in addition to the announcement that night of a $20 million commitment in private funding from the Foundation’s board.
“The Foundation’s board is comprised of generous, passionate leaders with an unwavering sense of resilience, and, because of those values, we can proudly announce the first $20 million in private funding for a state-of-the-art performing arts center for our community,” said Jim Travers, Foundation chair.
The funds will go toward a new and slightly larger performing arts center off U.S. 41 in the area of the present 1,741-seat Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall along Sarasota Bay.
Cheryl Mendelson, the CEO of the Van Wezel/Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation since 2019, is in charge of efforts to create the new center on a 53-acre site along the bay that will also encompass the former site of the old GWIZ science center.
“Our community has made it loud and clear that it wants a world-class performing arts center, and we are on our way,” said Jenne Britell, Foundation vice chair.
Getting the new center built will be a countywide effort, Mendelson said.
“We are ready to launch our next phase in realizing a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center to serve the region, state and nation for generations to come, and we look forward to working closely with the city of Sarasota, Sarasota County, our public partners and stakeholders on this iconic civic asset,” she said.
Land clearing and other work has already begun on the southern part of the city-owned site, which is across from the Sarasota Hyatt Regency Hotel on the Boulevard of the Arts, west of North Tamiami Trail.
Although an architectural firm has yet to be hired, preliminary site drawings show a multi-story building, which likely will include parking and a landscaped green space on what now is the parking area for the iconic Van Wezel, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin Team.
That building opened on Jan. 5, 1970. Its color was said to have been inspired by the lining of a seashell found by Wright’s third wife, Olgivanna Lloyd Wright, who died in 1985.
The architect had died on April 9, 1959, yet left a legacy that survived for many more years. The Taliesin School of Architecture closed in June 2020.
Whether the Van Wezel, which needs millions of dollars in repairs and upgrading, will survive, seems to be an unknown at present, although its image has been incorporated in preliminary releases and drawings of the proposed site of the new performing arts center.
Last July, the Patterson Foundation announced its support of the project by pledging up to $4 million in matching funds for public donations to the development of Phase One of the multi-year project. If $20 million is pledged by the public, the Patterson Foundation will add $4 million toward the cost of Phase 1 of “The Bay.”
According to a release from the Van Wezel, Thursday’s successful fundraising featured a surprise appearance by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Harry Connick Jr. and the honoring of local educators Maria Schaedler-Luera, the recipient of the 2022 Appleton Arts Integration Award, and Jillianne Abbott and Talia Casey, the recipients of the 2022 Van Wezel Foundation Merit Scholarships.
The evening ended with a performance by Connick in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
