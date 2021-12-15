SARASOTA — The Van Wezel will welcome special guests for the upcoming performance “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul” on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.
In “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul,” 6-time Grammy Nominee and renowned singer and songwriter Valerie Simpson plays the role of soul legend, Aretha Franklin. Simpson is half of the songwriting-performing-producing entity known as Ashford & Simpson. Their award-winning collaborations began in the late ‘60s when she, along with her late husband Nick Ashford, penned classic hits such as, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “You’re All I Need to Get By,” “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand,” “I’m Every Woman,” and many others that were made famous by Aretha Franklin.
“A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul” features Damien Sneed, who pays homage to the icon with fresh renditions of the beloved hits, including “Respect,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Think,” “Until You Come Back To Me,” “Daydreaming,” “Natural Woman” and more. Damien Sneed is a musician, vocalist and composer who toured with Aretha Franklin and developed a strong mentor relationship with the soul legend.
The performance features an all-star cast of jazz, gospel and soul musicians and vocalists. Sneed’s multi-media tribute honors the life of Aretha Franklin, an iconic industry titan for the ages.
Tickets also can be purchased by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Groups of 10 or more should call 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison’s at the Van Wezel located inside the theater. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.
The performance is locally sponsored by Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
For the latest COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the Van Wezel’s safety page on its website. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.
Future updates can be found on the Van Wezel’s website and social media accounts:
