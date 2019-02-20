SARASOTA — Authorities are investigating the vandalism of a popular statue in downtown Sarasota.
The crime took place sometime between mid-afternoon and early evening Monday when vandals spray-painted “#MeToo” onto the portion of the “Unconditional Surrender” statue that celebrates the end of World War II, investigators said.
#MeToo represents the movement against sexual harassment. Decades after the moment that is captured in the 25-foot tall structure, the woman in the photograph said it wasn’t a consensual kiss.
“It wasn’t my choice to be kissed,” Greta Friedman said in a Library of Congress interview in 2005.
Friedman, 92, said in an interview with 2012 with CBS News she didn’t see the sailor approaching her. She never called it sexual harassment.
“I wasn’t kissing him. He was kissing me,” she said. “That man was very strong.”
The sailor portrayed in the kiss, George Mendonsa, 95, died Sunday.
The kiss took place during a celebration of V-J Day in New York City’s Times Square on Aug. 14, 1945.
In 2015, he said the moment took place as thousands of people celebrated the end of World War II.
“The booze was flying, and I popped quite a few,” he told CNN. “We were all drinking and raising hell.”
His girlfriend — who later became his wife — was with him at the time. She said in the moment, the kiss didn’t matter to her.
In the years after their identities were revealed, Friedman refused to “recreate” the kiss.
Sarasota Police are investigating the vandalism.
“The red lettering covered the length of the nurse’s leg,” police said in a news release. “A canvass by officers was conducted in the area to locate spray paint bottles, however, none were found. During the canvass, no other objects were observed to be defaced or spray painted.”
Sarasota Police said there was “no available surveillance video in the area that captured the incident” and no known witnesses.
The damage is about $1,000 with the city of Sarasota Public Works Department needing to repair the damage. The statue overlooks Sarasota Bay near the intersection of Bayfront Drive and U.S. 41.
