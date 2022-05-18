Venice Aviation Society Inc., VASI, and Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA, presented scholarship checks recently to two Venice High School seniors, Gabe Hoberman and Haley Sprague.

Each student received $1,000 rom VASI and $500 from EAA. The scholarships were given for careers in aviation-related fields, engineering, management, flying, or other aviation-related activities.

The scholarships were coordinated by the Rotary Futures program at the Venice High School; Caitlin Joyner, director; and Heather Masden, adviser.

