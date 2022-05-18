VASI and EAA award Venice High scholarships STAFF REPORT May 18, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Pictured are, l-r: Sina Adibi, treasurer, VASI; Gabe Hoberman; Haley Sprague; Caitlin Joyner, director, Rotary Futures VHS; and Dave Wimberly, president, VASI. SUBMITTED PHOTO Pictured are, l-r: Dennis King, president, EAA; Haley Sprague; Gabe Hoberman; and Heather Masden, Rotary Futures VHS adviser. SUBMITTED PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Venice Aviation Society Inc., VASI, and Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA, presented scholarship checks recently to two Venice High School seniors, Gabe Hoberman and Haley Sprague.Each student received $1,000 rom VASI and $500 from EAA. The scholarships were given for careers in aviation-related fields, engineering, management, flying, or other aviation-related activities.The scholarships were coordinated by the Rotary Futures program at the Venice High School; Caitlin Joyner, director; and Heather Masden, adviser. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
