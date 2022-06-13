Vehicle Accident

Yellow tape is placed across the road where a motorist and bicyclist collided Monday evening.

 PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

SOUTH VENICE -- A vehicle collided with a bicyclist late Monday afternoon near the WaWa convenience store on Tamiami Trail at Englewood Road.

Sheriff's deputies were placing police tape around the accident scene at 7:30 p.m. Monday. A grey sedan with a cracked windshield was still in the road, with a mangled bike on the sidewalk.

No details were available as to who was hurt or the extent of the injuries.

This story will be updated as details emerge.

