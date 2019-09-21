VENICE — Securing funding took five attempts over five years. Then the site plan, which had expired, had to be amended and reapproved.
But everything has finally come into alignment for the construction of the second phase of Venetian Walk, to fulfill the city of Venice’s pledge to replace the Grove Terrace public housing community.
A groundbreaking for the project is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, just a few days less than 10 years after the demolition of Grove Terrace, in October 2009.
Its residents had been moved out a year earlier, after the Venice Housing Authority, which manages the community, decided that its decades-old buildings were beyond renovation.
To improve the chances of getting financing to move the replacement project forward, the VHA and partner Norstar Development USA LLP decided to do the rebuild in two parts, beginning with housing for seniors.
Phase I opened in 2014 with 61 units for people 62 and up. Delays in getting funding had still added about three years to the original construction timetable. It filled up immediately, with a waiting list.
Infrastructure for Phase II was installed at the same time, in anticipation of funding being more readily available, but the VHA came up short four times before finally being confirmed for tax-credit funding from the state in March 2018.
As part of its application the VHA was able to show a local match toward the estimated $11.6 million cost including $550,000 from the city of Venice and $1.2 million from the Office of Housing and Community Development, a joint effort of the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County. The VHA put in $1 million as well.
It was good timing, as there was concern any further delay might jeopardize other funding, including more than $600,000 from the federal government.
Following that, the Venice Planning Commission had to approve a special exception to allow the complex to have fewer parking spaces than required by the city code, and to OK a revised site-and-development plan.
Venetian Walk Phase II will have 52 family units in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Construction will start almost immediately and take an estimated 14-16 months.
Venetian Walk is at 201 N. Grove Street, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.