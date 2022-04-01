Agape Flights plane

An Agape Flights plane was destroyed by rioters at the Les Cayes airport in Haiti on Tuesday.

 PROVIDED BY AGAPE

VENICE — In the aftermath of its plane being destroyed on Tuesday, Venice-based Agape Flights has arranged for the departure of its team from Haiti and are assessing next steps.

"The plane is a tool for missionary ... but it is a tool that can be replaced," Communications Manager Abby Duncan said.

As part of its aid for Haiti and missionary efforts, Agape sent a team of seven, including six people from Agape and one missionary affiliate, down to Les Cayes on Sunday.

While the team was away from the plane on Tuesday, a riot broke out in Les Cayes.

Duncan said to Agape's understanding the riot started as a "somewhat peaceful protest" about most Haitians being unable to travel within the country due to high transportation costs and fears of being kidnapped along the roads.

Traveling by air was one of the ways people could get around Haiti, she said, but most couldn't afford it.

"It was kind of a symbol for this frustration," Duncan said about the riot.

The riot then went after Agape's plane at the Les Cayes airport because they believed it was someone else's plane that was "profiting off their misfortune."


While the plane was destroyed, Duncan said, the Agape team in Haiti was safe and arrangements have been made for their departure.

Agape would not provide a date when the team would arrive back in the U.S., stating it was for safety reasons.

The destroyed plane was insured, she said, but Agape will have to work out the details and did not have a cost estimate on replacing it.

"It's a total loss," Duncan said about the state of the plane.

While the plane was destroyed, Agape has another cargo-only plane to use for operations.

"It's not that our work is totally halted," she said.

With unknown costs to replace the plane, Agape started a fund on their website called "2022 Aircraft Replacement Fund."

Those wishing to donate can visit its website at agapeflights.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments