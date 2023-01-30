Aldi Roof

A crane can be seen at the back of the Venice Aldi, repairing the roof.

VENICE — Fans of Aldi got good news Monday — the Venice store, closed in October due to damage from Hurricane Ian, reopens Thursday, Feb. 9.

"ALDI is thrilled to begin servicing the Venice community once again," a news release states.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments