VENICE — Fans of Aldi got good news Monday — the Venice store, closed in October due to damage from Hurricane Ian, reopens Thursday, Feb. 9.
"ALDI is thrilled to begin servicing the Venice community once again," a news release states.
And, the release says, the first 100 shoppers that day will get an eco-friendly bag and a gift card. All shoppers through Sunday, Feb. 12, will be able to enter a sweepstakes for a $500 gift card, it says.
The ribbon-cutting for the reopening is at 8:30 a.m. but regular store hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
The store, at 1687 S. Tamiami Trail, actually closed on the afternoon of Sept. 27, the day before Ian made landfall in Florida, and couldn't reopen because it sustained substantial roof damage that resulted in flooding.
The Venice Aldi had been open less than 18 months at the time. All the other Aldi locations in Sarasota and Charlotte counties were able to open again shortly after the storm passed, but the damage to the Venice location was too extensive.
Since then, according to the release, the company has packed disaster relief boxes, funded hurricane relief and donated "truckloads" of products.
Germany-based Aldi operates more than 2,200 U.S. discount grocery stores in 38 states selling mostly exclusive brands, it says.
