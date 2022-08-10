VENICE — After a “Stuff the Bus” drive at the Venice Applebee’s and Staples, the two businesses were able to donate supplies to local elementary schools.

Garden Elementary receiving supplies from the “Stuff the Bus” drive by the Venice Applebee’s and Staples.

“We supported over 2,000 students,” said Stacy Jones, the Venice Applebee’s general manager.


Taylor Ranch Elementary received a surprise donation of school supplies from the Venice Applebee’s and Staples after a “Stuff the Bus” drive.
