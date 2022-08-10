VENICE — After a “Stuff the Bus” drive at the Venice Applebee’s and Staples, the two businesses were able to donate supplies to local elementary schools.
“We supported over 2,000 students,” said Stacy Jones, the Venice Applebee’s general manager.
Garden, Taylor Ranch, Atwater and Venice elementary schools received boxes of school supplies for students ahead of school starting today.
Starting at the end of July and going through the first week of August, Applebee’s and Staples hosted a school supplies drive. Items were dropped off at Applebee’s and pre-made kits were sold at Staples.
“I think all together we (Staples) sold 1,500 of those,” Jones said.
He mentioned all sorts of supplies were donated by residents and local organizations, including 200 backpacks.
While the fundraisers wanted to focus on Venice schools, supplies were also donated to North Port’s Atwater.
“I heard there was a need in Atwater,” Jones said.
He said Garden Elementary knew about the supplies, but the other schools were surprised with the donations.
“They were all very happy and very thrilled,” he said.
Another fundraiser Applebee’s held also raised $450 for All Faiths Food Bank‘s Backpack Program. The program provides backpacks of nutritious meals to students that might not get food outside of school.
“It’s all good things for helping the community,” Jones said about the two events.
