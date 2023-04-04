VENICE — Derek Applegate is the city's new building official. His first day on the job is April 5.
He replaces former Building Official Steve Beckman, who left the city in January.
Applegate joins the city from North Port, where he was the building official and assistant director for Neighborhood Development Services, according to a city news release.
He started in North Port in 2014 as a plans examiner and inspector; was promoted to project manager in 2017; and was named building official in 2021.
“During my time there I managed building and code inspections to ensure that all construction practices complied with existing regulations,” he said in the release. “Furthermore, I maintained the records of all building plans and permit applications, and provided support and guidance to contractors when required to complete projects safely and within local regulations.
“As the Venice building official, I look forward to bringing my knowledge of both traditional building practices and innovative strategies together with enthusiasm for sustainable development solutions."
Applegate holds International Code Council (ICC) certificates as a building plans examiner, building inspector and building code administrator, the release states.
He's a member of the Building Officials Association of Florida and is active in the Manasota Chapter.
He's also a member of the Association of State Flood Plain Managers.
“The city is thrilled to have Derek Applegate joining our staff as our new building official,” Assistant City Manager James Clinch said. “Derek brings significant local experience in the Florida Building Code and an impressive career serving and managing in local government.”
Applegate is originally from southern Illinois. He and his wife, Lena, have been married for almost 30 years and have three children and three grandchildren.
