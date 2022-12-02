The new Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board, David Joyner, left, gives an appreciate plaque to the past chair, Seth von Marschall.
Gina Taylor speaks after her organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, was named Non-Profit of the Year by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Michael Bishop of Bishop Construction Services takes the stage as Jordan Tooley looks on after the business was named Small Business of the Year.
Sharon Roush of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice speaks in accepting the award for New Business of the Year on behalf of SMH-Venice.
Members of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce came together at Plantation Golf & Country Club for the chamber's annual business awards presentation.
VENICE — Multiple businesses of various sizes were named "Business of the Year" by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce in a ceremony Friday that had been delayed by Hurricane Ian.
The Chamber's theme for the past year has been "synergy," with the chamber, businesses and nonprofit groups working together.
"It makes the work we do each day meaningful," said Kathy Lehner, the president and CEO of the chamber.
David Joyner, of Joyner Family Insurance, is the new chair of the Board of the chamber, and he, too, spoke about the community working together.
"These efforts epitomize the hometown spirit of Venice," he said. "... I'm excited for a great year."
After opening introductions, the Businesses of the Year were named:
Throughout the meeting, there were jokes about the fact that the ceremony had been delayed significantly by Hurricane Ian and other factors.
Joyner quipped that he thought it was fitting that an "insurance guy" was being named Chair of the Board after a hurricane.
And then another speaker joked that the businesses should win "Business of the Year and a half," which became a running joke at the meeting.
