Island construction alert, Dec. 16-19
Work continues on the reclaimed water main project in the South Nokomis Avenue/Fiesole Street area.
The contractor has been working on South Nokomis Avenue between Fiesole Street and The Corso.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18: The contractor will be working on the south side of the intersections of South Nokomis Avenue and Fiesole Street, Firenze Street and The Corso, on the east side of South Nokomis Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 19: There will be equipment in the right of way at the southeast corner of South Nokomis Avenue and The Corso. The contractor will be performing flushing and pressure testing on the new reclaimed water main from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Affected property owners have been notified. For more information, call City Utilities Department Project Coordinator Cynthia Fitzpatrick at 941-882-7290.
Moran is new Commission chairCounty Commissioner Michael Moran, District 1, was selected the Commission chair for 2020 during the board’s retreat Friday.
Alan Maio, District 4, will serve as vice chair while Christian Ziegler, District 2, will serve as pro tem.
The positions are effective Jan. 1. Current Chair Charles Hines, District 5, will continue serving in that role for the remainder of 2019.
