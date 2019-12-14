Open house and tree lighting
The Venice Museum & Archives hosts its annual Holiday Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the historic Triangle Inn.
Visit the permanent exhibit “Venice’s Inhabitants,” featuring the story of Venice area from the early Native Americans to many who contributed to the modern development of the city. Also on display is the seasonal exhibit “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports.”
Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the Venice Museum & Archives at 941-486-2487 or visit the VMA at 351 Nassau St.
Also on Saturday, Venice Area Beautification Inc will hold its 13th annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Monty Andrews Arboretum at West Blalock Park, with music beginning at 4:45 p.m.
The event includes Santa; crafts for the kids; entertainment; refreshments; and a Children’s Tree for which children can make and bring an ornament to help decorate. Bring chairs.
At 6 p.m., organizers will flip the switch and light up the Arboretum. It will be lighted nightly through the evening of Dec. 31
A glow ride for cyclists will get under way at 7 p.m.
Call VABI at 941-207-8224 for more information.
Island construction alert, Dec. 16-19
Work is scheduled next week on the reclaimed water main project in the South Nokomis Avenue/Fiesole Street area.
Monday, Dec. 16: The contractor will be working in the right of way on the east side of South Nokomis Avenue between Fiesole Street and The Corso from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: The contractor will be working in the right of way on the east side of South Nokomis Avenue between Fiesole Street and The Corso from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: The contractor will be working on the south side of the intersections of South Nokomis Avenue and Fiesole Street, Firenze Street and The Corso, on the east side of South Nokomis Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 19: There will be equipment in the right of way at the southeast corner of South Nokomis Avenue and The Corso. The contractor will be performing flushing and pressure testing on the new reclaimed water main from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Affected property owners have been notified. For more information, call City Utilities Department Project Coordinator Cynthia Fitzpatrick at 941-882-7290.
Moran is new Commission chair
County Commissioner Michael Moran, District 1, was selected the Commission chair for 2020 during the board's retreat Friday.
Alan Maio, District 4, will serve as vice chair while Christian Ziegler, District 2, will serve as pro tem.
The positions are effective Jan. 1. Current Chair Charles Hines, District 5, will continue serving in that role for the remainder of 2019.
