Bridge replacement dates announced
VENICE - The city reported Friday that the Capri Isles bridge replacement project will begin Monday, Jan. 6.
It will include a "complete closure of Capri Isles Boulevard at Curry Creek. Once construction begins, southbound motorists will be detoured on Edmondson Road to Auburn Road. Northbound motorists will be detoured on Ridgewood Avenue to Pinebrook Road," the city said in a news release.
"Local traffic only will be allowed on Capri Isles Blvd. north and south of the bridge," according to the news release.
Water main work to close some sidewalks
VENICE - The city announced some Venice Utilities Department work on the reclaimed water main project will include closures of partial sidewalk closures and may include "obstructed views for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians."
From 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday, workers will be in the road east of Nokomis Avenue South at The Corso intersection.
From 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, workers will be on Nokomis Avenue South between Fiesole Street and The Corso.
The "sidewalk is currently unavailable for pedestrians at the following locations along Nokomis Ave. S., on the east side between Firenze St. and Firenze Ave. W.; Nokomis Ave. S. and Fiesole St. at the southeast side of the intersection; East side of Nokomis Ave. S. between the addresses of 913 and 923; Nokomis Ave. S. and The Corso at the southeast side of the intersection," the city said in a news release.
The project is set to be completed by the end of January.
Moran is new Commission chair
SARASOTA - County Commissioner Michael Moran, District 1, was selected the Commission chair for 2020 during the board’s retreat recently.
Alan Maio, District 4, will serve as vice chair while Christian Ziegler, District 2, will serve as pro tem.
The positions are effective Jan. 1. Current Chair Charles Hines, District 5, will continue serving in that role for the remainder of 2019.
