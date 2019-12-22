Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.