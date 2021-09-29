The Venice Area Garden Club will begin the 2021-2022 season with the first meeting scheduled for 10 a.m., Oct. 7.
The group will meet at the Indies House in the Bay Indies Resort Community, 950 Freeport Avenue. Vaccinated and masked guests, and anyone interested in joining the club, is welcome to attend.
“We have planned an interesting and timely program,” member Joan Piper said. “The Venice Area Wildlife Conservation & Education Center of Southwest Florida will present a program on local wildlife in the Venice area.”
Venice Area Garden Club is a service club. It maintains several gardens and parks in Venice and contributes financially to projects. The club will be hosting a Garden Tour and Plant Sale, March 11 & 12, 2022.
“This is a very popular event along the Suncoast,” Piper said. “Not only does it provide an opportunity to observe local horticulture, the Plant Sale is one of the largest in Sarasota County and provides an opportunity to purchase many of the plants.”
Proceeds help fund the club’s scholarship program for high school seniors. Last year, the club provided six scholarships of $2,500 each.
Floral Design Workshops are ongoing with some of the members receiving awards at the state level. A Flower Show will be held at the Indies House on April 30, 2022. Admission is free and open to the public.
Those interested in horticulture in South Florida, Floral Design and volunteering are welcome to attend the club’s meetings to learn more.
