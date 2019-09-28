The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Sean Patrick Butler, 24, 32800 block of Clay Gully Road, Myakka City. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $9,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jesse Dale Lauver, 38, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $2,070.

Troy Aaron Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage). Bond: $10,000.

Norris Gale Adkins Jr., 63, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez Staff Writer

