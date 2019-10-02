The Venice Police Department reported the following arrestS:

Alan Curtis McDonald Jr., 51, 300 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,120.

Ashley M. Reese, 22, no address. Charges: marijuana possession more than 20 grams, possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $9,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kelli Ann Bockus, 900 block of West Lucaya Avenue, Venice. Charges: grand theft, dealing in stolen property, giving false ownership information for pawned items. Bond: $11,500.

Charles Parker King, 29, 400 block of Avenida la Palma Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Daniel James Soper, 31, 200 block of Capri Avenue, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge — fleeing to elude). Bond: none.

Seth Thomas Vansciver, 37, 14000 block of Maple Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Dylan Michael White, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: possession of opium or a derivative with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.

Patrick Blane Reilly, 59, 300 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: contempt for failure to appear (original charge — driving while license suspended). Bond: $10,000.

Jason David Schultz, 39, 400 block of Bass Avenue, Venice. Charge: Osceola County warrant for violation of probation (original charge — written threat to kill or injure). Bond: none.

Richard William Deemer, 29, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: contempt for failure to appear (original charges — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond: $9,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

John William Howlings, 60, 1300 block of Cambridge Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez Staff Writer

