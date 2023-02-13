VENICE — Judging by the number of artists who will be exhibiting at Venice Art Center’s annual Fine Arts Show on Feb. 18 and 19, it may be time for yet another addition to the building.
Built in 1966, the original structure remains within today’s edifice, the result of two significant additions plus smaller renovations in the intervening years.
This coming weekend, if attendance is anything like it was last year, the building will be stretched to the max.
In addition to artwork in every nook and cranny within the building, there will be more tents outside the front entrance than in any previous years.
“The Venice Fine Arts Show is always a great show for the community and the artists,” painter Judith Gilmer said. “Marilyn Cassidy, also an artist, has been the force behind this show for years at the art center. It is my favorite venue of the year as an artist.”
The building’s east courtyard will also hold vendors while the west courtyard will be packed with visitors enjoying a variety of tasty treats provided by the center’s Art Caffe. Enjoy salads, soups and sandwiches, other treats, desserts and libations in the courtyard, which is enhanced with bougainvillea.
From stunning hand-thrown objects by area potters to paintings in every medium, sculptural creations, handmade jewelry, art glass, stained glass, laminated glass and other glass art, woodwork, jewelry of all kinds, including clothing and other textiles, photographs, books and more, if it falls within the realm of “art,” it will be found at the Fine Arts Show.
Many of the artists displaying work at the show also teach at the VAC. The show offers the chance to see their work and chat with them about upcoming classes.
Gilmer exhibits annually at the Fine Arts Show and also teaches painting at the VAC. She finds inspiration everywhere and has since she was a child.
Ideas come from music, nature, travel and more, leading to fresh and colorful contemporary work. Meet her at the show.
Painter Heather McCullough, recently retired as a medical doctor, has been part of the Venice Art Center scene since the 1990s, first as a student and more recently as teacher.
She is known as a plein air painter who has exhibited at shows in Florida, Wyoming and Idaho.
Photographer Michael Radomski has been a regular exhibitor at this show, as well as a regular photography instructor at VAC.
To learn about all the teachers at VAC and their class offerings, go to veniceartcenter.com or pick up a course listing at the VAC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.