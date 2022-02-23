Venice is and has been a happening sort of place.
This past weekend is but one example.
But the early days of the BLE and the first buyers of the John Nolen-planned community are what started it all. Never forget this city’s roots.
Nearly 5,000 people were at the Venice Art Center for its annual members show and sale. That is about 1,000 more than the entire population of Venice in 1927.
Saturday and Sunday, present residents and visitors wandered the circuitous hallways of the center to see fabulous handmade sculpture, wonderful paintings in all media and some newer media enhanced with the aid of computers, pastel and pen and ink drawings and woodwork.
The woodwork ranged from delicate inlaid jewelry to larger cutting boards and serving pieces for the home.
There were watercolor paintings and card-sized versions.
There were oils and acrylics in a variety of sizes and styles of painting.
There was jewelry made of gold and silver and wood and wire.
The Cross Lady, Jane Kilwin, returned with wonderful things to wear and things to display — all featuring crosses.
Kilwin uses gold and silver and designer perfume bottles plus wood and wire and findings at the beach, interesting rocks and more to craft her one-of-a-kind items.
Pottery creations ranged from simple mugs to stunning bowls and platters and objects as charming as simple round balls enhanced with unique glazes.
One artist was selling artistically enhanced serving forks and spoons with coordinated bowls and platters.
There was clothing that had been hand-dyed or painted but also unique because of the cut of the cloth.
In addition to filling the VAC, artists also filled 10 tents in front of the main entrance.
VAC director Mary Moscatelli reported that 2,800 people had filed through the show on Saturday. Most venders felt as though there were nearly that many on Sunday as well.
I was there in my tiny little corner where I have been with various book titles for several years, meeting what seemed like hundreds of Gondolier readers who transformed my weekend into a most happy time.
If you missed the show, the Art Center always has wonderful displays of member work, including a gift shop where you can even buy miniature mermaids and sea horses for your home.
Be sure to see the real ones all over downtown Venice for the next year or so and then will have the chance to purchase your favorite at an auction.
Coming up the evening of Wednesday, March 23 is a special jazz concert featuring world famous Dick Hyman, fellow resident horn player Ken Peplowski, plus other talented jazz musicians.
Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Buy them soon for as big as the art center is, it is not large enough to hold Hyman’s many fans who normally fill such places as the Van Wezel, its counterparts in St. Pete and Naples and beyond.
The National Endowment of the Arts “Jazz Master” is a true legend.
At VAC’s member show, I also was able to meet the wife and children of Jason Miner, who spent two years building a “not tiny” house from seven large shipping containers on a 5-acre site in Nokomis.
As my career with the Gondolier began on the front page of the real estate section where I wrote about new housing developments in the late 90s as well as landscaping, swimming pools and anything else to do with homes, I continue to jump at the chance to do an occasional article about a special house.
I had recently written about a “tiny house” created from a small shipping container that was 9 feet, 6-inches by 20 feet. It had a bathroom with large shower, small kitchen area and a bedroom with sliding glass doors to the outside.
Needless to say, I could not wait to see the Miner’s home, which was made from seven of the larger 40-foot shipping containers. Watch for it on the front of Our Town in the next week or so.
Also watch for an article on Florida Violins, which may be the most unusual business on West Venice Avenue in downtown Venice.
There, you can order a custom-made violin or bow as well as other string instruments that are ready-made, custom-made by the owner. There are also antiques.
If you do not play an instrument but have a friend who does, this special shop also offers a variety of gift items up to and including G-clefs and instruments made of chocolate.
As the most musically-challenged person on this planet, even I can find something to purchase at Florida Violins.
