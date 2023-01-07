If you have not yet been to the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, visit in the coming week to see its featured artist at work — Venice painter Judith Gilmer.
In addition to having a constantly rotating exhibit of paintings and live musical performances in the lobby, the hotel regularly features artists in a variety of genre at work in its lobby/studio area near the dining room.
“Participate on a community painting; watch me paint and enjoy my exhibit of paintings on display,” Gilmer said.
Art Ovation’s featured artist
Artists in nearly every media have been featured ever since the hotel opened. Few have opened up a project to their visitors leading to a community painting to be completed during her six days as the featured artist at the hotel.
Gilmer will be there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Jan. 10 through Jan. 15. There will be a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by before dinner at the hotel’s Overture restaurant. Discuss a custom project and/or participate in the community art project.
About the artist
Gilmer has been making art since she was a child, making little critters from clay dirt, serious paper dolls with clothing and accessory design, and much to her primary teacher’s dismay, drawing on her schoolwork papers.
In 1995, she began painting watercolors, but after an introduction to collage and acrylics, a world of possibilities opened up for her as her catalog of work showed more diversification.
Judy was born in Nebraska, raised in Michigan and has lived in Florida since 1995. Almost a Florida native, she currently lives in Venice.
Music, nature and travel inspire her artwork, which encompasses a range of style while favoring contemporary.
She works in many media. On the rare occasion when she stumbles into a “roadblock,” she digs deeper until she finally is willing to share her work with the world.
Over the years, that perseverance has led her to discover new pathways and creative ways to dig deeper into her art.
Gilmer’s personal challenge is to push her paintings and creations past preconceived boundaries. Her work is in public and in private collections in the U.S. and in private collections in Europe.
She is partial to commissions and the collaboration with clients and their home and color palette. Gilmer feels that art speaks to people in a manner that is personal to each person, their home and collections.
Gilmer is a Signature Member in both the Florida Watercolor Society and the Acrylic Painters of America and also is a member of the Venice Art Center, Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda and Sarasota Art Center.
Her work is available at these galleries as well as at Art Uptown in Sarasota in The Cottage in Nokomis.
The Art Ovation Hotel is all about art, all the arts. In the restrooms off the lobby, do not be surprised to hear someone reading “Moby Dick,” “Lion King” or some other work of literature.
The walls of the lobby are lined with large paintings and a singer or musician may also be performing in some part of the lobby, which has a variety of seating areas that invite one to stay and enjoy the ambiance of this unique hotel. It is part of the Marriott group.
What better place for a painter to set up her easel for six days? And, what better place for someone looking for a special work of art to actually see the art being created by a top artist like Gilmer.
She will have a variety of her work on display during her time as featured artist and will be glad to discuss a commissioned work with visitors who stop by to see her.
Art Ovation Hotel is at 1255 N. Palm Ave. in Sarasota. Phone 941-316-0808 or visit: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/srqsa-art-ovation-hotel-autograph-collection
To see more of Gilmer’s work, visit: judygilmer.com/
Note: While the hotel’s address is on Palm Avenue, its drive-up entrance for overnight guests is on Cocoanut, between Palm Avenue and First Street, just across the street from Florida Studio Theatre’s multiple venues. Sarasota Opera House and the Sarasota Library are also within walking distance.
Park in the adjacent Palm Avenue Garage, which is just behind the hotel, off Palm Avenue.
