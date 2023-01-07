If you have not yet been to the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, visit in the coming week to see its featured artist at work — Venice painter Judith Gilmer.

In addition to having a constantly rotating exhibit of paintings and live musical performances in the lobby, the hotel regularly features artists in a variety of genre at work in its lobby/studio area near the dining room.


Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

