VENICE — Meet Venice artist Judy Gilmer and see her showing of “Mixology Artwork” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Art Uptown Gallery in Sarasota during November’s First Friday art walk in downtown Sarasota.

“Usually, the word ‘mixology’ refers to mixing drinks,” Gilmer said. “I have ‘borrowed’ this word to describe my exhibit as it incorporates a “mix” of paintings that reflect not only my varied processes, but varied styles.”


