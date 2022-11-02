VENICE — Meet Venice artist Judy Gilmer and see her showing of “Mixology Artwork” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Art Uptown Gallery in Sarasota during November’s First Friday art walk in downtown Sarasota.
“Usually, the word ‘mixology’ refers to mixing drinks,” Gilmer said. “I have ‘borrowed’ this word to describe my exhibit as it incorporates a “mix” of paintings that reflect not only my varied processes, but varied styles.”
Art Uptown Gallery is showing a selection of Gilmer’s paintings now through Nov. 26 at the gallery on Main Street.
Known as an abstract artist, Gilmer said her muses are nature, people, music, color and her internal response to life. It is a dialog between her muse, the canvas, and her responses to each mark she makes.
“Old friends, new friends, neighbors and my special past collectors please join me and enjoy the reception with bubbly and chocolate,” Gilmer said.
Art Uptown Gallery, a partnership of more than 24 regional artists, was established in 1980. The gallery strives for “a balance of different kinds of work that is vital to the dynamic exhibitions for which the gallery is known.
Artists are juried in to the gallery based on both the quality of their work and the degree to which it differs from what already is being shown.”
Uptown Gallery is at 1367 Main Street in Sarasota. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., until 9 p.m. Fridays and closed on Sundays.
Meet Gilmer in the gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Call 941-955-5409 or visit: artuptown.com/about
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.