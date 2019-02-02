Opinions may vary about the Downtown Venice Beautification Project, but people aren’t on the fence about what’s been installed in the West Venice Avenue median.
It’s a fence, and it doesn’t seem to be very popular.
C. Wilson emailed the City Council about the fence on Jan. 14:
“We couldn’t believe it when we first saw this fence which DIVIDES in half our quaint and beautiful downtown street. Not only does it divide it, but the jogging between single and double fencing only magnifies its presence.
“We can only assume that it was put in place to stop or deter pedestrians from crossing at non-crosswalk areas but that couldn’t possibly be the case, because in all the years we have lived here, we do not recall an occasion where someone was seriously harmed, maimed or injured on Venice Avenue.
“Aside from all the negatives about the fence, the other most heard comment — ‘What a gross and negligent misuse of my taxpayer dollars!’”
Several other emails, and calls to the Gondolier Sun‘s Let’em Have It line, expressed the same sentiment.
Janice Riordan, owner of Seaside Chic Boutique in the 300 block of West Venice Avenue, had a somewhat different take on the fence — actually, the double-fence sections at crosswalks.
“It is obvious this double row is going to be an issue, and we will have to redo the landscaping at some point down the road, and that will be very costly,” she emailed the Council on Jan. 20. “Please consider having the contractor remove the double row, and connect one single fence down the middle.”
There’s good news for Riordan, but not so much for Wilson.
“Due to public input, the City will be removing the double sections of fence and replacing with a single row of fence to minimize the visual impact,” the Jan. 24 project update stated. “This modification will also increase pedestrian safety as it provide a continuous fence along the median.”
The fence as currently installed follows the original plan for the downtown project, according to City Engineer Kathleen Weeden.
It was under discussion as part of the downtown project two years ago, when the City Council considered putting an 8-foot promenade through it, in keeping with city planner John Nolen’s original design for Venice.
If it had been approved, the promenade would have run from Nokomis Avenue to Harbor Drive but, for pedestrian safety, not in the 100 block of West Venice Avenue, closest to Business 41, or through the Harbor Drive intersection west to Heritage Park, which has its own walkways.
Also for pedestrian safety, the promenade would have been bordered by a fence and landscaping to prevent jaywalking.
The Council balked at the estimated $1 million price tag for the promenade but the fence — on all three blocks, with landscaping — stayed in the plans, which also include enhanced crosswalks.
The sections with double fencing were intended to provide “an aesthetic feature to allow grassed vistas within the median including landscaping and art features at the end of the vistas,” Weeden said via email.
However, “based on visual inspection and public response, the double fence regions will be removed and replaced with a single continuous fence.
“The removal of the vistas will also increase the visibility of the flower fountains and other features that are planned by Venice Area Beautification Inc.”
Switching to a single line of fencing will “minimize the visual impacts and to provide pedestrian safety by directing pedestrians to marked crosswalks,” she said.
The sections of fencing removed will be used to fill in the gaps in the current design.
The landscaping plan will be adjusted to match the new configuration of the fence, part of which will remain visible to let pedestrians know they can only cross the street at crosswalks.
That should be good for the health of the plants, too. Shrubbery in the prior medians had several “pass-throughs” where jaywalkers had worn a path.
Weeden said the changes will add to the cost of the project, though she didn’t provide a number.
“Given the public feedback and the importance of preserving the downtown ambience, it is important to make these changes,” she said.
Wilson might take some comfort from knowing that no property tax revenue is being used in the project.
“This project is being funded by Road Bond proceeds, 1-cent sales tax, stormwater enterprise funds and FDOT grant funds,” Weeden said.
Installation of palm trees in the median is scheduled for next week, after which the fence will be modified. Then the shrubbery will be installed.
