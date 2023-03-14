VENICE — Affordable housing is the major topic the City Council wants to add to land-development regulations, but it also reached a consensus regarding some other proposals last Friday.
The only one the seven members didn't all agree on was medical marijuana dispensaries.
They're permitted under state law but the city had a ban on them in place when that law was adopted, so it was grandfathered in. But any change to the ban would bring the city under the state law, which requires that a dispensary be treated the same as a pharmacy.
Several Council members said that it's time for the city to accept that dispensaries are "the wave of the future," as Vice Mayor Jim Boldt put it.
"They're everywhere anyway," Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said, noting that the horror stories opponents of legalizing medical marijuana foresaw never occurred.
A lot of people need the relief medical marijuana provides and have trouble traveling to get it.
"My brother was one of them," she said. "The only thing that brought him any relief (from cancer) was marijuana."
Council Member Dick Longo said it would be hypocritical to treat a dispensary as anything other than a pharmacy.
Mayor Nick Pachota blocked a consensus, saying that he'd prefer to keep the city's ban in place longer.
He said he's not opposed to medical marijuana; he just doesn't want to throw the door open to them.
"Once we go forward, we can't go backward," he said. "I don't see a problem that needs to be fixed."
Staff had listed four dispensaries not far outside the city limits, so access isn't a problem, Pachota said.
The subject can still come up at a Council meeting, at which a vote could be taken on whether to direct staff to draft a code amendment to allow dispensaries. The Council can only act by consensus at a workshop.
Other topics
The Council did reach consensus on these steps:
• Compiling a list of the city's "green" — environmentally friendly and sustainable — assets and programs and comparing them to the county's efforts, then charting a course forward to enhance them.
It may be the case that Venice would already qualify for some level of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — LEED — certification, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said, though staff's recommendation is to pursue it later.
Rather than impose such standards on private property, the sentiment was that the city should set an example for other property owners to follow, and conduct an educational campaign about it
• There was also consensus to have educational materials prepared on the city's environmental standards, but not to make any changes in the LDR.
An amendment to the comprehensive plan might be considered, though. Currently, it says invasive species "should" be removed, and Fiedler wants to change that to "shall."
"It's never a good idea to retain invasive species," Clark said.
• Educational materials, and possibly some incentives, will also be used to encourage property owners to follow Florida-Friendly standards for landscaping.
Staff is working on an amendment to limit the use of inorganic mulch in developments, but owners of single-family homes would only be encouraged to comply with it.
• An LDR amendment will be coming that adopts best management practices for dust abatement in development and gives the city engineer the authority to stop work if it isn't being complied with or isn't keeping dust from "migrating."
