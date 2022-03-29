VENICE — Agape Flights is scrambling to make arrangements for a team in Haiti to fly back to the U.S. after its plane was destroyed in rioting at the Les Cayes airport on Tuesday.
The damage reportedly was a case of mistaken identity.
The team of seven — six people from Venice-based Agape and one from a missionary affiliate — arrived in Les Cayes on Sunday to help with earthquake relief and to support local missionary efforts, Communications Manager Abby Duncan said.
They were in a remote area when the rioting broke out and learned of the destruction of their plane from Agape staff who were in touch with the missionaries, who live about 10 minutes from the airport, she said.
"Rioting, unfortunately, is kind of a normal thing in Haiti," she said.
However, the violence wasn't directed against the relief agency, she said. The missionaries reported that the rioters were under the impression that the plane belonged to a Haitian politician, not a relief organization, Duncan said.
The missionaries have communicated the correct information to the rioters and Agape hasn't heard anything further, she said.
The team is safe and Agape is making arrangements to fly them home, Duncan said. They likely will be flying commercial to a large airport, but if a private plane can be arranged, they can come straight back to Venice.
Agape Flights is a Venice-based organization. The word “Agape” is from the New Testament to describe “God’s unconditional love,” according to the group.
A flight normally departs every week for mission trips among Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean locations, including the Bahamas.
This week's regular mission flight to Haiti, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled, she said.
"We will regroup when the team gets back," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.