VENICE — The Venice-based Freedom Boat Club recently announced its 350th location and its expansion into Scandinavia.
“It feels wonderful,” said Scott Ward, the vice president and general manager of Freedom Boat Club.
Freedom Boat Club, which has its headquarters in Venice, is a recreational boat club founded in 1989 that allows members to rent a boat at any of its locations, which include 34 states, Canada and Europe.
Ward said the club functions to “put people in the water so they can spend quality time with family and friends.”
In May 2019, the company was acquired by Brunswick Corporation and has since more than doubled its locations in the Freedom network.
Over the past three years, Freedom has added 180 new locations.
The 350th location will be in Silkeborg, Denmark, which is the first location in Scandinavia.
“It’s the effort of a lot of hard work by our corporate team members and our franchisees,” he said.
With almost 350 locations now, there are over 4,200 boats in the fleet, Ward said.
Members can use a boat for the day and the club will handle everything else involved with the upkeep so members can enjoy “hassle-free boating.”
The boats available encompass all different types of excursions and include boats for water activities like tubing, boats for both offshore and inshore fishing and boats for leisure rides.
“It’s really a nice selection of different water craft types,” he said.
He mentioned many of the club’s members live in Florida and are able to use the club year round. He said the service was also popular for those visiting during the winter months.
While Freedom provides members with an easy way to enjoy boating, Ward said it also served as a social community.
Because businesses have opened back up since the start of the pandemic, the club has offered member events and parties to help facilitate connections, which can help people become “boat buddies.”
“I guess I’m saying it is a boat club, but also a social club where we have a lot of fun together,” Ward said.
