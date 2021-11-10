VENICE — Gulf Shores Realty, a top brokerage in Sarasota County, will be joining Tampa-based Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services, one of the top producing brokerages in Hillsborough County.
The partnership between brokerages will result in a combined 89 agents responsible for $376 million in sales and 783 transactions annually. Together, they will be positioned in the top 1% of brokerages in West Central Florida.
Gulf Shores Realty will continue to operate under its current brand name, with Wayne Welsh leading his team as managing broker.
Top leadership at Tomlin St Cyr is comprised of John Tomlin as CEO, Holly Tomlin as principal and Ali St Cyr as broker, owner.
“The plethora of resources that Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services, ERA Powered brings to the table will greatly enhance our agents’ ability to compete in an ever-changing market,” said Wayne Welsh, managing broker. “Combining these two organizations into a single powerhouse focused on unsurpassed customer service is a collective win for our respective communities.”
“We are excited that Gulf Shores Realty is joining Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services, ERA Powered,” said Ali St Cyr, broker, owner. “We were fortunate to find another brokerage that shares our agent-centric culture, values and stellar reputation. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Gulf Shores Realty and its agents as they serve the Sarasota County community.”
