By GREG GILES
News Editor
Two out of three No Swim advisories at Sarasota County beaches have been rescinded.
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued advisories for Venice Beach, Brohard Beach in Venice, and Lido Casino Beach in Sarasota.
The advisories were rescinded at Venice Beach and Lido Casino on Thursday afternoon, July 4, but Brohard Beach, just south of the Venice Pier and Paw Park Beach, remains under advisory.
The beach closures were due to naturally occurring Enterococcus bacteria that were found at unsafe levels in the Gulf, according to authorities.
In a Sarasota County press release, health officials said the bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources, including pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills, although no sewage spills were reported within a mile of the posted beach in the past two weeks.
The rapid response team from Sarasota County and the City of Venice said the elevated bacteria levels were likely due to natural sources. The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife and act as natural bacteria reservoirs, according to the press release.
Recent rainfall in the area may have contributed, according to the release, by washing accumulated pollutants — including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife — into local waters.
Brohard Beach will be re-sampled Friday, with results available online by 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit FloridaHealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/, then click on “Sarasota County” for beach sample results.
