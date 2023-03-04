VENICE — The beginning point in evaluating city roads is to note that the city doesn’t control all the roads in the city, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden told the City Council at a recent transportation workshop.
The state owns some roads, the county owns others and some are private, she said.
None of them gets city money, which only goes to city roads — mainly on the island and extending off of East Venice Avenue, according to Weeden.
All city roads except Tarpon Center Drive and the “industrial” roads in North Venice have been paved within the past five years, she added.
The city maintains only one traffic signal — the one at the West Venice Avenue/Harbor Drive intersection by City Hall. All the others are another government entity’s responsibility.
The Council approved a pavement-sealing plan after the road bond projects were completed that Weeden expects to add about five years of useful life to the roads. A consultant will be starting this month to develop a comprehensive management plan using a condition analysis that’s in the works.
It’s part of moving away from just saving up money and redoing roads as needed, which had been the city’s policy for years.
Besides regular maintenance, Weeden already knows the city will need to upgrade road striping to meet new Florida Department of Transportation reflectivity standards in 2026.
She’s holding off on sealing more roads until then, she said — a lesson she learned from the sealing recently performed.
Projects like that are funded from only two sources: the local share of the state’s gas tax and the General Fund, which consists largely of property tax revenue.
While property values generally go up, electric vehicles are having an impact on gas tax collections, she said, and they’re already inadequate to pay for road maintenance.
It remains to be seen how the government will address the use of roads by drivers who aren’t contributing to them by buying gas.
The city collects mobility fees on new construction, but as an agent for the county, which has the say-so over how the money is spent, though it usually agrees with city requests for city projects.
The money can only be spent to expand capacity, not for maintenance. The change several years ago to “mobility” fees from “road” fees means sidewalks and multi-use trails are now included, however.
About $2.3 million in mobility fees is committed to reworking the East Venice Avenue/Pinebrook Road/Ridgewood Avenue intersections, but there’s money to address other projects.
It’s also possible to seek other funding without a city contribution, Weeden said, but the risk is the project would get a lower priority from the funding agency. Also, the city could be responsible for costs to make the project shovel ready and for a cost overrun upon completion.
After setting the stage, Weeden brought up several road projects for potential inclusion on the city’s Capital Improvement Project list.
Among them: I-75 overpass improvements; sidewalks and multi-use trails along county roads; and several city projects, including a multi-modal master plan estimated to cost $120,000.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she supports all of them, with one exception — improvements to the I-75 overpass at Laurel Road.
That’s an FDOT matter, she said, and the state sees no need for it until at least 2045.
Getting a master plan is important for obtaining funding, said Fiedler, who’s the city’s representative to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Mayor Nick Pachota precluded a consensus to direct Weeden to put the project in her 2024 proposed budget, but not because he opposes it. What the city really needs, he said, is a transportation master plan.
He made the pitch for one after a discussion about adding and enhancing crosswalks and conflicts between bike lanes and on-street parking.
Decisions need to be data driven, not emotional, he said. That could reduce the risk of unintended consequences. Safety concerns would still be addressed while a plan is in the works, he added.
A broader plan is also key to the future redevelopment of the Seaboard area, Pachota said.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark has already proposed a master plan for it but a significant component is the creation of a commercial park at the Venice Municipal Airport.
The park is in the airport master plan but there’s been no study of the impact relocating businesses there from Seaboard would have.
He couldn’t support the plan if the increased traffic would “devastate the island,” Pachota said.
The Council reached a consensus on going forward with a comprehensive transportation master plan.
