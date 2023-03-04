Pinebrook/EVA

The East Venice Avenue/Pinebrook Road intersection is one of the city’s worst bottlenecks but fixing it is up to Sarasota County, which owns both roads.

VENICE — The beginning point in evaluating city roads is to note that the city doesn’t control all the roads in the city, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden told the City Council at a recent transportation workshop.

Kathleen Weeden

Kathleen Weeden


The state owns some roads, the county owns others and some are private, she said.

FiedlerMitzie.jpg

MITZIE FIEDLER
Nick Pachota

Nick Pachota
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments