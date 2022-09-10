There occurs, in the span of history, those moments when the right people come together at the right time and in the right place to create extraordinary events.
Such was the case of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement in the mid-20th Century that introduced to the world revolutionary concepts in forward-thinking design.
Those ideas, conceived on the Suncoast, would go on to generate worldwide notoriety as significant examples of modernism.
Constructed primarily during the 1940s and 50s, dozens of those residences and public buildings remain as examples of innovative design of space and function. And a lot of those concepts continue to influence modern architecture.
The Sarasota School was never an organization. Rather, it was a collective of nearly two dozen architects who adhered to some unique design characteristics, such as rectangular, flat-roofed buildings with cantilevered overhangs that were narrow and designed with large planes of glass to optimize natural illumination and cross-ventilation.
In the days before air conditioning became standard in residences, many were built with raised floors to avoid dampness and to foster natural cooling underneath.
Their designs also featured local, natural materials utilizing new construction techniques.
“When most people talk about the Sarasota School, they talk about it as having been influenced by the Bauhaus international style,” said Carl Abbott, one of the youngest and last remaining architects of the movement. “That’s not the full story, however, because the Bauhaus was influenced by the organic style, Esonian houses being developed by Frank Lloyd Wright.”
Ralph Twitchell is considered the father of the Sarasota School. A student at Rollins College in Winter Park, he first visited the city in 1908 with a classmate who was from the area. After serving as a pilot in World War I, he studied engineering and architecture at Columbia University.
He returned to Sarasota in 1925 to oversee construction of John Ringling’s home, Ca d’ Zan, on behalf of New York City architect Dwight James Baum.
Twitchell established his own practice in Sarasota in 1936 and was largely influenced by famed architect Wright, who was designing many buildings at the time on the campus of Florida Southern College in nearby Lakeland.
Twitchell also formed his own construction company, Associated Builders Inc., to assist his clients with the new construction techniques.
One of Twitchell’s first projects was to design the home of actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist MacKinley Kantor. He went on to design numerous buildings along the Suncoast during his career, among them the iconic Lido Beach Casino in 1940.
He designed a number of residences in Venice, including the Hudson Beach House in 1953 at 615 Valencia Road. He also designed in 1954 the beachfront home of Walter and Rosemary Farley in South Venice.
Farley was the author of the “Black Stallion” book series and the couple were instrumental in the founding of the Venice Library in 1965. Unfortunately, the current owners of the Farley House have announced plans to demolish it in favor of a larger, more modern residence.
In 1941, a young draftsman named Paul Rudolf went to work for Twitchell. It was an ideal pairing, combining the Bauhaus and Organic approaches to architectural design, adapted for the Suncoast’s warm and humid climate. If Twitchell is considered the father of the Sarasota School, Rudolf would have been its spiritual leader.
Rudolf had recently graduated from Harvard’s Graduate School of Design where he studied under Walter Gropius, the founder of the Bauhaus School.
He designed many notable buildings in Sarasota County, both with Twitchell and by his own practice, and went on to serve as the chairman of the Department of Architecture at Yale University from 1958 until 1965.
He established his practice in New York City in 1966.
Abbott studied under Rudolf at Yale. “He was changing his work constantly. There were only about 15 of us in his graduate class. He made a point of telling us: ‘I don’t want you to copy my work. I want to work with you on your direction and what you are searching for.’ His approach was very appealing.”
Another of Gropius’s students at Columbia was Victor Lundy, who followed Rudolf to Sarasota in the early 1950’s. His first project was to help the Venice-Nokomis Presbyterian Church that, at the time, was operating a “drive-in” church with no buildings.
He designed pro-bono a two-story wood and glass structure that enabled the pastor to be seen by the congregants as they worshiped amidst the pine trees.
Life Magazine published a three-page article on the project in its April 18, 1955 edition, and a photograph of a family worshipping in their car actually featured Lundy and his family.
Two years later, he designed a fellowship hall for the church, which eventually replaced the previous two-story structure.
“My art form all my life has been architecture,” Lundy said in a documentary about his work. “My strength is drawing. When I think thoughts, I draw thoughts.”
Before moving his practice to New York City in 1960, Lundy designed a number of innovative buildings along the Suncoast. Perhaps the most iconic residence he designed in Venice was for local developer Sam Herron in 1957.
Located at 615 Alhambra Road, the futuristic house is all curves and circles with a soaring roof and big overhangs that create the impression it might fly away at any moment.
The design won major awards and was featured in Life, Time and Look magazines. Herron later hired Lundy to design his modernistic motel at Warm Mineral Springs.
As word spread about the movement, more young architects moved to the Suncoast, attracted by the innovative approaches taking place there. Architects like Gene Leedy, Tim Seibert, Jack West, Bert Brosmith, Frank Smith and Abbott.
Christopher Wilson, who teaches architecture and design history at Ringling College and is a visiting scholar at the Center for Architecture Sarasota, said that while men were prominent in the movement, there also were some women involved.
Perhaps most prominent among them was Elizabeth Boylston Waters, who worked with Twitchell and Rudolf in the early 1950’s and partnered with Jack West from 1956 until 1960.
Waters was the first female architect registered with the Central Florida chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Both Abbott and Wilson dispute the myth that the Sarasota architects gathered together frequently at the former Plaza Restaurant and elsewhere to share their ideas.
“There was not this great camaraderie because there was a lot of competition,” added Abbott. “Sarasota was a small town with not that many great projects. Both Rudolf and Lundy had left Sarasota by the time I arrived. But the rumors I heard were that the two men would not even talk with each other.
“I do know this because I used to go to the same printer that they used. Lundy would only let the printer work on his drawings at night because he didn’t want anyone else to see what he was doing.”
One reason the movement flourished locally is because there were a number of prominent writers and artists living in Sarasota who embraced the new architectural concepts.
The movement also found a patron in writer and developer Phillip Hiss, a confirmed modernist who moved to Sarasota in 1948 and eventually hired Rudolf to design his iconic “Umbrella” residence on Lido Key.
Hiss was elected to the Sarasota County School Board in 1952 and was eventually elected chairman. During his tenure, he directed the construction contracts for new schools to the Sarasota architects.
Most notable among these were the modernistic designs for Riverview and Sarasota high schools. In 1959, Architectural Forum called them “the most exciting and varied group of new schools in the United States.”
Educators and local leaders were not as enthralled, however, and the designs gradually fell out of favor.
The Sarasota School was beginning its decline by the early 1960s. Many of the prominent architects like Rudolf, Lundy, Brosmith, and Leedy had moved their practices out of the area.
Residences increasingly were air-conditioned. And buyers were interested in building larger homes with less innovative architecture.
Editor’s note: A second article about the Sarasota School of Architecture movement will appear in the next edition of the Gondolier. Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at 1926venice@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.